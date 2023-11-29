Economic conditions in Latin American economies vary widely: while growth in the first half of 2023 remained solid in countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica, it slowed in Colombia and Chile and was weak in Peru and Argentina, the agency reported this Wednesday. Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). “However, some convergence is expected throughout 2024-25, and most of these economies are expected to have GDP growth of the order of 2-3% in 2025,” the Paris-based analysis center predicted. .

“Official interest rates in Brazil are expected to continue to fall, and tighter credit conditions will steadily reduce inflation,” the global economic outlook report says. “Mexico is projected to begin reducing policy rates at a later stage, in the second half of 2024, when both headline and core inflation are expected to fall below 4%, the upper limit of the inflation target band. inflation,” says the text.

For emerging markets, such as those that make up the Latin American region, the OECD highlights a variety of risks around the projections for 2025. The unusually rapid and large-scale tightening of monetary policy in most major economies in the last two years , has created considerable uncertainty and could continue to expose vulnerabilities among households, businesses, financial market participants and governments.

“Rising geopolitical tensions could also slow growth and increase inflation,” the OECD says in its 221-page year-end report. “Continued structural tensions in China create another downside risk to global growth projections, given China’s overall importance in the global economy. Furthermore, current climate change creates an increasing risk of extreme weather events, some of which have the potential to cause negative supply shocks with global effects.”

In addition, the El Niño event that began earlier this year increases the risks of extreme weather events, as well as possible short-term adverse effects on agricultural production in Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, South Africa and many Latin American economies. “Overall, risks to the projections remain biased to the downside, even though more favorable outcomes are also possible,” the OECD concluded.

