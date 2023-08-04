The growing weakness of our Latin American democratic regimes and the low support for democracy is a finding that, by itself, is not very surprising. It is contained in the excellent annual report of Latinobarómetro, published two weeks ago. He specifies the core qualification on the situation in the region: “democratic recession”. The report refers to the “decline and vulnerability to which the countries of the region have reached after a decade of continuous and systematic deterioration of democracy.”

The “democratic recession” is based in the report mainly on three ingredients that would go through the majority of current Latin American political processes: personalities, corruption and interrupted presidencies.

Personalisms ―which could also be called “caudillismos”― are illustrated by pointing to specific countries and situations. He mentions names who from power would seek to change the rules to favor their party: Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Evo Morales, (Bolivia), Bukele (El Salvador) and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico).

The second would be corruption. With 21 presidents convicted of corruption in nine countries, this hard and fast fact denigrates the popular will. The third would be the interrupted presidential terms (twenty) for various reasons in nine countries, from corruption to abandonment of duties, removal by Congress or popular outcry.

A photograph of reality thus reveals dynamics that have occupied a particularly prominent space in Latin American political processes. On their own, however, they do not explain nor are they sufficient to give content to the current “democratic recession”: many of these scourges are not recent but long-standing. It could be said, in effect, that personalities, corruption and political instability (“interrupted mandates”) have been a constant in most Latin American countries in the last 50 years or more. “Daily bread” we could say in a continent that has had rulers like Somoza, Pinochet, Trujillo, Odría or Fujimori.

Notwithstanding the debate that can be held on the above, perhaps the core aspect in the same report is that of citizen perceptions in a complex situation like the current one. The very conceptualization of “democracy” appears in question in light of some of the prevailing perceptions. It turns out that, deep down, the survey raises the big question of what the bulk of the population understands by “democracy” and what they expect from it.

In this order of ideas, the “satisfaction with democracy” and “support for democracy” translate perceptions and concepts among broad sectors of the population that have more to do with experiences of daily life than with conceptual definitions of balance of powers and so on.

Regarding “satisfaction with democracy”, for example, the result of the survey, read by itself, is strange and even contradictory, since it rather points to supporting authoritarian logic that sounds “effective”. Nothing less than El Salvador de Bukele is the Latin American country with the highest “satisfaction with democracy” (64%), doubling the regional average of 28%. Peru, with 8% (the only country with a single digit), would be in last place.

Thus, in a country governed by a president who openly defies constitutional rules to run for a prohibited immediate re-election, there would seem to be more “satisfaction with democracy” than in any other, including countries particularly stable in their civility such as Uruguay or Costa Rica, For example.

Another issue linked to the previous one would be that of “support for democracy”, in which the trend has been waning. The years of special regional growth (2004-2008) had an impact on support for democracy, a matter that, by itself, should not be surprising. In 2023, only 48% support democracy in the region, decreasing 15 percentage points from 63% in 2010. This is determined, to a large extent, by economic cycles and crises. Within this process, the countries with the greatest decrease in support for democracy are Venezuela (-12%), Costa Rica (-11%), and Guatemala and Mexico (-8%).

Seeing things in this way around these two issues ―satisfaction with democracy and support for democracy― the question of what is meant by “democracy” stands out when “satisfaction” or “support” can be expressed around it. ”. It would have been interesting if there had been a question pointing, perhaps, to something as basic as what the people surveyed understand by democracy. Undoubtedly there could be the key to the matter.

Let’s take the example of El Salvador and its autocratic president. With the highest “satisfaction with democracy” and with more than 90% approval for President Bukele, it could be an indicator of what is meant by democracy in many sectors. This does not seem to mean a balance of powers – the “checks and balances” – or respect for the Constitution.

This satisfaction with an authoritarian logic is closer to concrete results that people perceive, such as the decrease in crime, for example, a notable fact in El Salvador, the country where the greatest satisfaction with democracy would be registered. A substratum of identification with authoritarian logic, then, is what appears. Something that, by the way, is not new in history since many dictators -from Mussolini in Italy to Trujillo in the Dominican Republic- enjoyed great popular support at the time.

In the same order of ideas, when Peru is located in the survey at the other extreme and its miserable 8% of satisfaction with democracy, what is probably being revealed in the responses is something that actually points to something more than background. In Peru, democracy, with all its problems, has not yet been wiped off the map as in El Salvador, although it is suffering a serious crisis due to collapsed institutionality and does not produce concrete results in terms of well-being, citizen security or other pressing social needs.

So, advancing beyond what is apparent, the democratic recession has to do not only with formal institutional aspects but also with daily requirements and urgencies of broad sectors of the population. If they do not find a channel within the democratic institutionality, they are fertile ground for authoritarian projects and processes and caudillismo that can find a favorable perception among the population, as demonstrated by the current Salvadoran process. One must wonder, however, about the sustainability of favorable perceptions such as this in a context of institutional demolition and vertical decisions that can hardly be sustained over time, or of making invisible the concentration and abuse of power as a factor that affects all the citizenship.