The Guantanamo base, in an image from 2017. THOMAS WATKINS / AFP

Through a public letter, 78 political, academic and diplomatic personalities from Latin America urge the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to close the prison of the naval base of Guantánamo, Cuba, where 40 detainees still remain. They do so after the request that 24 Democratic senators made to the president to permanently close the compound established in 2002. According to a recent report by a group of United Nations experts, those arrested are in a kind of legal limbo, outside the scope of the US constitutional and judicial system. Among the signatories of the Latin American letter are 23 former foreign ministers from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico and Peru, along with other voices from countries such as Nicaragua and Uruguay.

“We understand that this request of the legislators aims to claim respect for the law, the centrality of human rights and democracy in the internal and international politics of the United States. However, such a decision would transcend the local dimension and would send a clear and significant message to the world and to Latin America in particular, in whose territory that prison is established, ”says the public letter signed by the Latin American Reflection Table, a community of relations Latin American internationals, which brings together relevant names from the diplomatic world of the region. Among the signatories are former Foreign Ministers Susana Malcorra (Argentina), Celso Amorim (Brazil), Carlos Iturralde Ballivián (Bolivia), José Miguel Insulza and Juan Gabriel Valdés (Chile), Rodrigo Psrdo (Colombia), Bernardo Sepúlveda (Mexico), among others. Peruvian Rafael Roncagliolo, Chancellor of Ollanta Humala between 2011 and 2013, was actively involved in the writing of the letter to Biden until a few hours before his death, which occurred this Saturday.

More information

For Latin Americans, the gesture of closing the prison at the Guantánamo naval base, “in an hour as crucial as the one we are living in, would contribute to creating a new space for conversation in the American continent.” They refer to issues such as the strengthening of democracy, respect for human rights, inequality, cooperation and development, technology transfer, and the restructuring of the inter-American system. The Latin American Reflection Table, which was born in 2020 in connection with the discussion on the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), calls for the consolidation of a “modern, respectful and inescapable deliberation that the United States and Latin America owe each other”, according to the Letter that will be made public this Monday, to which EL PAÍS had access.

In this context, political, academic, and diplomatic personalities in the region consider that the closure of the Guantánamo prison could become a “symbol of great value in this new space of analysis of inter-American relations, in times of uncertainty and challenge”.

The closure of the detention center is gaining momentum in the United States where, from different fronts, the new Administration is being asked to close it. A former CIA officer who collaborated with the transfer of prisoners from the base during the Barack Obama administration, a few days ago published a letter to Biden where he analyzes: “Some real terrorists ended up in Guantánamo, but they should be brought to justice in our courts… ”. Former agent Gail Helt estimates that in Guantánamo there were many cases of people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“… Like Ahmed Rabbani’s son who reportedly only found out that his father was at Guantanamo when he did an Internet search. That young man must be suffering long after learning that his father, who is the victim of an identity mistake (see page 325 of the SSCI torture report), is in such a state of despair after spending 19 years in Guantánamo without charges that believes that death is probably the only way to escape from prison ”.

For many years, the military base has been the subject of debate in the United States. Former President Obama assured that he would close it, but the opposition in Congress prevented him. It was one of the great pending of his Administration (2009-2017). The democrat achieved the release of about 150 prisoners throughout his term, although Donald Trump did not continue with this initiative. The current president Biden decided to completely withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, so different sectors are now pushing for the closure of the jail.

According to a recent column in the New York Times of Lee Wolosky, special envoy for Guantanamo under the Obama Administration, 40 detainees remain at Guantanamo, including 12 who are subject to military commission proceedings or have pleaded guilty. The remaining 28 could be transferred out of United States custody.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region