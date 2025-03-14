Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the moon was dyed red during a total eclipse that could be observed with the naked eye from the American continent. This spectacular astronomical phenomenon, popularly known as ‘Blood Luna’, will not be repeated in similar conditions for the region until 2048, according to Yasmina Martos, scientist of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

During a lunar eclipse, the earth blocks sunlight that normally illuminates the moon. As the planet travels, its atmosphere diverts and filters the colors of sunlight. Only red light manages to cross and reflect in the satellite. In an interview with the news agency EFEMartos described the eclipse as the result of the alignment between the sun, the earth and the moon. He explained that, although These alignments occur every six monthslunar orbital inclination usually generates partial eclipses instead of totals, such as the one registered on this occasion.

The total moon eclipse began around 9:50 p.m. (time in central Mexico), when the satellite entered the gloom, the outermost region of the Earth’s shadow, where sunlight is partially hidden. After more than two hours, he started a partial eclipse that marked the moon entrance to the umbra, the darkest area of ​​the shadow of the earth. The maximum of the eclipse occurred around 00:26 on Friday, at which time the moon adopted a completely reddish tone. This appearance remained for just over an hour before starting to fade. NASA’s scientist indicated that The total duration of the phenomenon was close to six hours.

The event could be appreciated in various parts of the world. However, countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico and several nations from South America had a privileged view.

The total moon eclipse coincided with the celebration of Pi Day, a constant fundamental mathematics in science and used, among other things, to calculate the lunar shadow. Martos, who participates in the Blue Ghost mission, described this coincidence spectacular and highlighted the opportunity to study the moon within the Artemis program, which seeks human return to the satellite.

The Blue Ghost mission will collect eclipse data to evaluate lunar surface conditions, essential information for future manned missions. “We are checking that it is not easy to land on the moon. It is essential to know in detail the surface conditions before sending astronauts At certain points of the satellite, ”he concluded.

On March 29, in Europe, northern Asia, northern America and western Africa will be visible a partial sun eclipse, according to NASA. A similar phenomenon is planned for September 21 of this year that can be seen in the South Pacific, New Zealand and Antarctica. Subsequently, on February 17, 2026, an annular eclipse will occur.

