The prison crisis in Ecuador experienced a new bloodbath this Monday where at least 44 prisoners were massacred and murdered in the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas prison, which exceeded 400 inmates who died in clashes between rival gangs in just over two years.

If in 2020 there were 46, Violence inside Ecuadorian prisons overflowed in 2021, when 316 inmates perished in different massacres were registered, and this 2022 is heading to repeat a similar figure by accumulating 64 deaths at the moment.

And although the focus is centered on Ecuador, the Latin American crisis has been on the rise since 2016, when prison fights began to register critical numbers on the continent.

Since that time, there have been about 8 registered riots, starting in Mexico and crossing the mountain range to learn about the Brazilian cases and the most recent ones in Ecuador.

Monterey in 2016

On February 11, 49 deaths and more than a dozen injuries were recorded after a confrontation between inmates of the ‘Topo Chico’ prison complex in Monterrey, capital of the state of Nuevo León in Mexico.

According to the investigation, the fight took place hours before midnight after the murder of a prison leader, who, out of revenge, unleashed an internal barbarism in the detention center suitable for 3,800 prisoners.

According to El País at the time, José Hernández Cantú, a member of the Gulf cartel, tried to escape from the complex and was allegedly murdered on the spot by members of the Zetas gang.

From then on, the fights between inmates began, causing fires in the food warehouse, all the way until the military irruption around 1:30 am on February 12.

Manaus and Roraima, Brazil

It was in 2017 when More than 50 inmates at a Manaus prison died after a prison riot in which more than a dozen guards from the Anisio Jobim prison complex were also involved, after being taken hostage.

The events were carried out by the First Capital Command and the Family of the North of Amazonas.

The prison complex, suitable for 1,052 inmates, saw how the criminal gangs, to which the Red Command joined, staged a bloody act that had been presided over by the murder of other members of the groups in 2015.

But things did not stop there, because days after this situation, the Roraima riot took place, this on January 6, 2017, when At least 33 inmates were reportedly murdered at the Monte Cristo Agricultural Penitentiary.



According to CNN’s report in that year, the events would be linked to the massacre recorded a little less than a week earlier in Manaus, the product of fights between criminal groups inside the prison.

Commissioner of Valencia, Venezuela 2018

Venezuelan authorities reported in March 2018 the death of more than 68 prisoners and several dozen injured during a fire at the Carabobo State Police Command in Venezuela.

The events occurred after an escape attempt by the prisoners, who were trying to replicate what happened days ago on Isla Margarita, after 58 inmates escaped from prison.

3) In the preliminary investigations, the results show the death of 66 men and two women who were visitors (overnight) The respective autopsy protocols were carried out and the respective delivery of the bodies to their relatives — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) March 29, 2018

Altamira, Brazil 2019

The drug war in Brazil’s prisons claimed the lives of another 57 prisoners in July 2019 at the Altamira prison in the northern state of Pará.

The events left 16 inmates decapitated after a bloody fight between the Red Command and the Class A Command, gangs dedicated to trafficking in northern Brazil and that years ago had staged similar events in Manaus.

In addition to this massacre, fires were also registered in the prison, worsening the situation for the control of the authorities. At the time of the events, Brazil had already recorded more than a hundred deaths in prisons in the north of the country alone.

Guanare, Venezuela 2020

More than 40 deaths and close to 80 injuries were reported on May 1, 2020 in the city of Guanare, Venezuela, as a result of an internal struggle between prisoners who allegedly tried to escape from prison.

Sharp objects, pistols and even a grenade were used in the prison complex known as Cepello at the time of the fight that caused a massacre.

