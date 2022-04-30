Latin America The President of Ecuador declared a state of emergency due to violence by criminal gangs

The president, who had been in power for less than a year, declared a state of emergency for the second time. Ecuador is a transit route for cocaine to Peru and Colombia.

Latin President of the American country of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency in three provinces due to the rapid increase in crime and violence.

Lasso announced the matter in his Twitter posts, in which he said 4,000 police and 5,000 troops would be sent to the troubled provinces of Guayas, Manabí and Esmeraldas in the west of the country to help existing security forces.

A curfew has also been declared for the areas, which is in force from 11 pm to 5 am.

Lasso has reported that the violence is fueled by the drug business. Cocaine produced in neighboring Peru and Colombia is transported through Ecuador. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) by There are influential and violent Mexican drug cartels in Ecuador that cooperate with local criminal gangs.

Lasso, who became president last May, also had to declare a state of emergency last October. At the time, tensions escalated in the port city of Guayaquil, for example a firefight in September inside. Nearly 120 people were killed in a fight that even used hand grenades.

During a shooting in Guayaquil in October got killed ecuadorian sprinter Álex QuiñónezBronze medalist at the 2019 World Cup in Doha.