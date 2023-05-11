Latin America | The Nicaraguan parliament abolished the local Red Cross

The background is based on claims that the organization did not act impartially during the 2018 protests.

in Central America The parliament of Nicaragua decided on Wednesday to terminate the activities of the local Red Cross. The decision is based on claims that the Red Cross chose sides in the 2018 anti-government protests.

The Parliament’s decision was unanimous. Nicaragua’s autocratic president Daniel Ortega led by the country has been subject to UN sanctions, and it has also been at loggerheads with, for example, the Catholic Church and the EU.

Parliamentary the decision ordered all the assets of the Nicaraguan Red Cross to be confiscated and handed over to the organization’s replacement. The Parliament’s decision is final and does not require separate confirmation or approval.

In the 2018 anti-government protests in Nicaragua, more than 350 people were killed, hundreds were imprisoned, and more than 100,000 Nicaraguans were expelled from the country. The UN Human Rights Council has started an investigation into the matter.

Ortega’s administration has accused the protests of a U.S.-backed opposition coup attempt.

Nicaragua has been criticized, among other things, for arresting hundreds of Ortega’s opponents. Among them were several potential challengers to Ortega in the 2021 presidential election. In addition, the operation of thousands of non-governmental organizations and associations has been banned in the country since 2020.

The Mexican and Central American branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross told the AFP news agency that it was aware of the Nicaraguan parliament’s decision but did not want to comment on the matter.

Ortega was a Marxist guerilla in his youth who fought among the Sandinista rebels. The Sandinistas overthrew the U.S.-backed Somoza family dictatorship in Nicaragua in 1979. Ortega then became Nicaragua’s leader and ruled the country until 1990. After that, Ortega returned to power again in 2007.

Ortega has been re-elected president three times since 2007, most recently in 2021. Ortega has ruled the country with his authoritarian grip and abolished, among other things, the limits on presidential terms.

Finland has given development aid to Nicaragua at one time, but that was discontinued in 2012. Finland had an embassy in the country between 1994 and 2013.

Today, Nicaragua is an important ally of Russia. It has, for example, supported Russia in the UN in many matters and has not, for example, condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine.