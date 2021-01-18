On the ground, a woolen cap, thin abandoned travel bags, a disjointed stroller, a hat. And shoes by the dozen … Sunday, near Chiquimula, on the border between Honduras and Guatemala, an imposing military device was deployed to try to contain the exodus of thousands of Hondurans fleeing the misery and violence fueled by the health crisis and the devastating passage, in November, of cyclones Eta and Iota. At dawn, with batons and tear gas, the Guatemalan soldiers ended up breaking up this impressive “migrant caravan” with its marchers, men, women and children, who tried to reach the United States on foot, in bus, hitchhiking. How many are they ? 6,000, 7,000, maybe 9,000. Half of them managed to force the security cordon to take the road to Mexico, which in turn strengthens the military presence at its borders to try to stop this people from desperate.

The first left from San Pedro Sula, in the northwest of Honduras, three months ago; they were then close to 3,000. Such convoys traditionally leave from Mexico, where those trying to migrate to the United States congregate for security reasons. But, in the spring and then in the fall of 2018, caravans formed in Honduras, described by Donald Trump as “Invasion hordes”. To galvanize his electoral base, hostile to migrants, before the midterm elections to Congress, the host of the White House had at the time sent additional troops to the border with Mexico, which he had considered to close completely.

Washington’s punitive posture

The following year, he redoubled pressure on Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, ordered to block any migratory movement towards the North. In blackmail mode, the President of the United States threatened to freeze American aid and to apply tariffs of 5% to all imports from Mexico, expected to increase gradually, up to 25% , if this country does not comply by blocking the road to Central American migrants. Consequences, despite the protests of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against this posture “Punitive”, thousands of arrests, an exponential increase in expulsions, military raids likely to sow terror among the exiles. In the same movement, Washington imposed on the countries of Central America the conclusion of agreements allowing the United States to deport asylum seekers there.

For fear of retaliatory measures, the Honduran and Guatemalan authorities today say they are doing everything they can to stem this new exodus. Guatemala, citing an issue of “National security”, thus urged, on Saturday, his neighbor to “Contain the massive departure of its inhabitants”, while in Tegucigalpa, we are assured of having tightened controls on three border crossings, with the dispatch of immigration inspectors. Vain barriers: with the deterioration of the economic situation due to the pandemic, the social instability that reigns in the two countries is pushing more and more candidates for exile on the roads. “We are risking our lives. There is no work in Honduras, especially after the two cyclones and the pandemic. We’re going to hold on until they let us continue. Our goal is to reach the United States ”, one of these migrants, Dixon Vazquez, 29, told AFP.

With the alternation in Washington, these migrants hope to see the stranglehold of the ultra-restrictive policies of the Trump years loosened. Throughout his presidential campaign, Joe Biden has effectively promised a vast overhaul of immigration laws, with an approach “More human”, excluding any extension of the wall to the border with Mexico, and the regularization of 11 million undocumented workers present on United States soil. But no question, he warned, to break overnight with the choices of his predecessors, at the risk of “To end up with 2 million people at our border”.