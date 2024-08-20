Organized crime and violence are an obstacle to the development and growth of Latin American countries. Security has become one of the main concerns of citizens. According to the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, Violence has weakened states, increased the cost of doing business and costs the region 3.5% of GDP. The problem is not new and political leaders know it. They agree that criminal groups are more organized, more interconnected, do not respect borders and that extra efforts are needed to combat them. Under these premises, the inauguration of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was held on August 19. Latin American Security Summit in Guayaquil, one of the most unsafe cities in Ecuador, which has recorded 1,650 violent crimes so far this year and accounts for 45% of the homicides in the entire country.

“We know that there is no single formula to respond to organized crime, especially when these organizations evolve rapidly,” said Ilan Goldfjan, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), who proposed creating a regional alliance to strengthen security and justice in the region, coordinate the implementation of public policies and the mobilization of resources. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay will join the Alliance, and Ecuador has committed to assuming the first presidency. The IDB announced that it will serve as technical secretary.

The objective is to cut off oxygen to organized crime through three axes: limiting its influence among the most vulnerable populations, strengthening state institutions and suppressing its financial flow. The challenge of any project is to mobilize resources. The IDB proposes to support countries with technical assistance, training, scientific data and technology. “We have to use analysis tools and intelligence based on evidence to know where the crime is, where to concentrate resources, because we are facing more sophisticated groups,” explained the IDB president.

In this regard, the institution also announced in Guayaquil an agreement with the World Bank and CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean to deepen collaboration and cooperation to generate knowledge and support public policies in the countries of the region related to transnational organized crime.

The discussion also revolved around the analysis of other business axes that organized crime groups use to maximize their illicit profits and the ease with which they access markets. “The Gulf Clan was dedicated only to cocaine trafficking; now it is involved in the illicit trafficking of migrants, in human trafficking, and we see more groups using illicit mining to launder their assets,” said Candice Walsh, UNODC representative for the Andean region, in one of the forums. The host country can attest to this.

Less than a week ago, there was a massacre at a mine in the city of Ponce Enríquez, in the province of Azuay. Six people were killed in clashes between criminal groups fighting for control of the mine. “A negative effect of globalization is also the globalization of crime; criminal structures are not from one country, or from one city or neighborhood, but rather occupy entire regions and have intercontinental logistics chains,” said Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador and host of the Summit.

Another goal is to reduce the opportunities for these groups to recruit children and young people. The IDB announced its cooperation in a program to prevent and respond to violence and crime in Ecuador, similar to the one implemented in Costa Rica and Brazil, to create integrated social service centers for at-risk youth, and a new model of specialized police service. “The IDB must also modernize and change. We must adapt,” added Goldfjan. The different organizations that participated in the forum agreed on the need to implement mechanisms to control the financial flow. “That is the blood that circulates, and unless we have transparency in financing, we will not have control over the flow and the corruption,” said Tuesday Reitano, deputy director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.

The Summit will close on August 20, when the context in which organized crime operates will be presented, as well as strategies for prevention and community strengthening in territories affected by criminal violence.

