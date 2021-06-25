The experimental outbreak of Latin American art that broke the mold between the 60s and the 80s is shining these days in Madrid. In Argentine art, the new languages ​​and the provocation promoted and distilled by Buenos Aires spaces such as the Di Tella Institute and the CAyC (Center for Art and Communication) have their leading place in the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum. Focused on reformulating his own story, perhaps of the pandemic and the forced closure that kept it empty for months, today the challenge to the great museum in Madrid is rethinking what and how to display its permanent collection, what has already been exhibited and what he once acquired and never exhibited.

Thus arose the idea of rearrange into Episodes, as if it were a serialized novel, the valuable collection of works that the lines of research developed by the Reina Sofía were generating, especially in this last decade.

The result? A chain of six links that the museum will finish presenting at the end of the year and that, days ago, gave birth to its Episode 2: The Enemies of Poetry: Resistance in Latin America, the chapter reserved for boom of Latin American art of experimentation, produced between 1964 and 1987.

“Because there a transversal line that runs through the exhibition, the presence of certain places or institutions, whether self-organized or private, that played a specific role in the transformation between art and politics, art and action, art and the media, as were the Di Tella and the CAyC ”, the curator of the collection and head of the Reina Sofía’s performing arts told Ñ, Lola hinojosa.

“The Di Tella and the CAyC were of a very radical effervescence and it seemed very important to us to dedicate a room to this context. It was a revolutionary art that expands beyond Argentina”Hinojosa adds.

The invitation to explore Episode 2’s immense performative compendium, including about a hundred works organized in ten rooms, will remain until July 26. It brings together bustling installations, ephemeral works, videos, postal and graphic art that are complemented by writings, epistolary exchanges, magazines and newspapers of the time kept in the Library and in the Reina Sofía Documentation Center.

The museum had already released, weeks ago, Episode 1, focused on the material it has cataloged between the 80s until today. 70 percent of the artwork in Episode 1 they had never been exhibited before.

Vinyl covers of Tropicalia, in the new rooms of the Reina Sofía Museum.

“In Episode 2 there is no division of rooms by country but we try to have dialogues, synchronicities between artists who worked throughout the region, but in the case of Argentina, it does have a specific room ”, Hinojosa adds.

It’s the living room 68 Itinerary that brings together Argentines and the artistic production that emerged almost at the same time as the military government of Juan Carlos Onganía. And here it is Robert Jacoby when he said, in his work Message at Di Tella, that “the future of art is linked not to the creation of works but to the definition of new concepts of life.”

His manifesto, which is part of the exhibition at the Reina Sofía, is accompanied by a teletype machine that, when the play was presented, in 1968, it was connected to the news agency France-Presse and broadcast live the revolutionary news of May 68.

Works by Alberto Greco and of Kenneth kemble they underline the aspect of the work as action. This political art motivated more in action than in the materiality of the artwork is a turning point in this rethinking that the Reina Sofía is doing and also puts the dematerialization of the object in the foreground.

And if Di Tella is cited, it is impossible to omit Marta Minujín, represented here with one of her mattresses, as colorful as it is twisted, from 2007, “Love at first sight.”

Representing our artists who are heading towards a growing social commitment is the “Contempla y vot”, from 1971, by Edgardo vigo.

“Vigo works in La Plata and talks about postal art, a type of language outside the traditional, and it was important in the network of artists, especially in countries plagued by dictatorships, and where censorship had an important weight ”, comments the curator.

“Another figure that centralizes the space is Oscar masotta, a very important psychoanalyst theorist for Argentine and Spanish artists because he exiles in Spain and dies in Barcelona – Hinojosa goes back. Masotta was a theorist who, from a Marxist perspective, takes terms like the happening and uses it to vindicate Argentina’s specificity. “

Exile and experimentation

“The museum’s collection, until now, was raised from the artists who live in a land. At the Pompidou, for example, it was made from those who lived in France. One of the central changes in the Reina Sofía is going to be this 20th century story located in Spain but focused on exile”, The director of the museum told Ñ at the beginning of the year, Manuel Borja-Villel.

“There are many exiles: the exile of the Spanish Republic, with artists who go to Mexico, like Buñuel, and others who go to Russia, Argentina, the United States. And later, the other exiles: the political exiles of Argentines and Chileans, the economic ones of Central Americans, the decolonization process. These exiles are going to be another way of thinking about history, of narrating art ”, Borja-Villel had anticipated us at that time from these very pages.

Exile and experimentation, ties between Spain and the vanguards of Latin America, those that showed that the notion of space transcended the borders of maps. “When we began to work on the relationship between Spain and the Southern Cone and with the different countries of Latin America, we established, as one of the guidelines, experimental, performative art, which had a relationship with what was happening in Spain and that neither it had been collected here ”, he tells Ñ Rosario Peiro, Head of the Reina Sofía Collections Area.

“When someone talks about space, they are talking about politics. From the 1960s onwards, the space has become a situated space – emphasizes the museum’s head of collections. Y when we speak of a situated space we speak of a space occupied by a community of which the artist is a participant. ” And he clarifies: “We have not wanted to make an illustration of the political situation in each country. What we wanted to do is talk about how, since there is an avant-garde and specific experimentation based on space, this space is situated. ” Brazil is another of the explored territories for this Episode 2: in the baptized room From drought to palm trees —Phrase that came from the mouth of the Brazilian filmmaker Gluber Rocha—Which opens the exhibition, the work “Tropicália”, from 1967, by Helio Oiticica, and a mosaic of colorful vinyls where they are not lacking Caetano Veloso neither Gilberto Gil.



The Madrid museum reverts its own collection, based on donations.

“We started with Tropicália because has that focus on the environmental space, on the territory, and on the perfomartive, on the dissolution of the artistic object from the classical point of view and also from the point of view of the presence of the body ”, explains Peiró. “Tropicália has to do with linguistic experimentation and poetry. And those points: poetry, body, form, experimentation and territory are what organize this room ”, he points out.

Episode 2 also dedicates a room to “The Puerto Montt Massacre”, the conceptual work of Luis Camnitzer, from 1969, in which the viewer enters that space dotted by the path of the bullets fired at those who intended to defend their right to land in Chile.

The blurred borders between space, land and map also rescue works by artists who made art inspired by the agrarian reform of the socialist military dictatorship that emerged in Peru after the 1968 coup.

What Jesus Ruiz Durand that, with his series of posters Peruvian Agrarian Reform (1969-1975), made use of the resources of pop to explain in a didactic way what the agrarian reform of the revolutionary government of the Armed Forces of General Juan Velasco Alvarado.

“Yes The United States promoted an individual way of living art, focused from an abstract world that was directed to exhibitions and optical compositions, Latin America shows a collectivist will, exploring with the use of transdisciplinary formats ”, affirms the director of the Reina Sofía, Borja-Villel.

