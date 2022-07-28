The big headlines of the international press tend to portray Latin America in a gray and hopeless nebula of insecurity, drug trafficking, political instability, corruption and unsustainable inflation, to name just a few keywords. It is true that all of them are burdens that have historically held back our hopes for development, but in Latin America and the Caribbean there is much more than what is not seen, of that magical realism that identifies us, differentiates us and gives us global value. We are a young, enterprising, capable and modern region, with enormous potential to provide solutions to major global challenges such as climate change, new commercial exchanges, migratory flows, technological innovation or digitalisation.

After several decades lurking in domestic problems and conflicts, the time has come to sharpen the global voice of Latin America and the Caribbean, to participate more actively in international geopolitics and publicize the progress that we achieve day by day in small rural communities. , in increasingly intelligent large cities, in the protection of forests, oceans and biodiversity, in digital connectivity and in access to education, among many others.

With this idea in mind, América Futura was born, the largest portal for development news in Latin America and the Caribbean, an initiative led by El País and CAF —development bank of Latin America— that will make visible the global solutions originating in the region, those Latin American faces, ideas, achievements and projects that are often overshadowed by today’s tyranny.

The web portal, which has an editorial team from EL PAÍS, will promote quality journalism with a global reach and committed to the reality of the countries, which will contribute to having better educated and informed citizens so that they can fully participate in life political, social and economic. It will also provide rigorous information to understand, treat and delve into development issues such as, for example, the transformation of the region’s economy, education, employability, equality, inclusion, security and sustainability.

At CAF, we join this project because we believe that quality journalism is closely linked to our mission: to promote sustainable development and the well-being of all Latin American and Caribbean people. We do it with technical and financial support for the development plans of our member countries, but it is essential to act on all fronts.

To accompany the region to get on the train of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, overcome the trap of middle income or deepen the integration processes, it is essential to have media and journalists who have a vocation for public service, who aim at the greatest degree of objectivity possible and that look after the interests of all citizens.

Welcome to Future America. Enjoy the global voice of Latin America and the Caribbean.