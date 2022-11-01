EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Climate change has already taken its toll on Latin America and the Caribbean. The rains and droughts have altered their patterns, affecting a region that is rich for its agriculture. Fires, hurricanes, overflowing rivers and species that are no longer seen in the moors and valleys are becoming more frequent. The region is already assuming the losses and damages of climate change. Even today we are seeing our infrastructure collapsing, people losing their jobs, or people being forced to leave their homes because the crops they once subsisted on became unpredictable. And the worst: most are paying the consequences of this out of their own pockets.

During the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which will take place between November 6 and 18, 2022, the creation of a fund to assume the losses and damages of climate change will be discussed as a priority. In an interview with América Futura, Adrián Martínez Blanco, director and founder of La Ruta del Clima, a Costa Rican NGO that has closely followed these discussions and seeks to enable people to be part of climate decision-making, explains the importance of this issue for the region. “In Central America, where most countries are responsible for less than 0.3% of historical emissions, we do not believe in asking them to participate for electric cars or being vegan, but rather with what affects their day to day,” he says. “On how the success of carbon-intensive economies is costing the most vulnerable populations and those with a smaller carbon footprint, such as that of Latin America in general.”

Ask. Everything indicates that during COP27 the issue of loss and damage will finally be the protagonist. What specifically is being asked for?

Response. This is a cycle that we have already lived several times: asking for financing for losses and damages and that it ends in nothing. We experienced it in Bali (Indonesia) in 2007, during COP13, and at COP25, in 2019, in Madrid (Spain). Finally, last year, during the COP26, which was held in Glasgow (England), the issue was discussed again and there was a great consensus from the majority of countries for it to be included in the decision document. The idea was that a small sentence would appear where it was said that a financing mechanism for losses and damages was created. But unfortunately at the last moment the United States and its allies asked to remove it and it was deleted from the text. So for this COP27 we are looking for the issue to be part of the agenda again. We already know that some countries, like Switzerland, are going to oppose it. Others talk about humanitarian aid, but that doesn’t make sense. It is very different when money is given by commitment or by donation, than when someone is compensated for damages that were generated, which is what we are asking for with climate change. We also don’t want to talk about loans, because we already have enough of those in Latin America, but instead want it to be a form of reparation for cross-border environmental damage.

P. Loss and damage involves things that have been difficult to talk about at the various COPs. One is attribution, that is, how to know that the emissions of “X” or “Y” country generated those damages elsewhere. How do you see that panorama for this COP27?

I think it’s a bit of an absurd argument because climate change has transformed our climate so much, with only that 1.1°C increase that we already have, that it is rather difficult to say that the events we are experiencing are not related to climate change. For example, in Central America seeing two hurricanes weeks or days apart is already something that people know is coming. And when we talk to people from the countryside, they also tell us about changes in the climate that have been reported for more than two decades. And those people are the ones who, without being largely responsible for climate change, are paying for the loss and damage out of their pockets.

P. It also involves talking about legal responsibilities. Is it possible to do it in the framework of COP27?

R. It must be remembered that countries like the United States made a trick in the first decision of the Paris Agreement in which it is said that it is not possible to talk about compensation and legal responsibility. So, not only countries like them are the ones that caused the damage, but they are the ones that can stop climate change and those that have economic and geopolitical power, taking advantage so that there is no talk of legal responsibility. But, the truth is, it is a rule that is not very solid, because it does not agree with where international law is going.

Adrián Martínez Blanco, director and founder of the Costa Rican NGO La Ruta del Clima. Courtesy

P. And don’t you think then that a better scenario for loss and damage is international climate litigation, as is already happening in some cases?

R. I believe that international climate litigation can put pressure on countries to break that consensus that the Paris Agreement does not talk about legal decisions. But beyond the fact that the international courts are giving us this signal, the solution does continue to be in multilateral spaces such as the COP, because it is a problem on such a large scale that we are talking about between 500,000 and 300,000 million dollars a year. It is that it is not just about the damage and loss of infrastructure, but what happens, for example, when after a flood the boys and girls cannot return to their schools, to education, for months. We saw it in the pandemic: they are very high costs. We need a sincere response from the international community.

P. La Ruta del Clima recently published a report on loss and damage in Central America. What did you find?

R. Together with Oxfam, we made a visit to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in which we spoke with communities from different geographical sectors to learn about climate effects. And yes, there is not only an economic impact, but also in their well-being. It is not something new, because it is something as simple as, if climate change affects the intensity and frequency of rains, people who are dedicated to fishing will not be able to go fishing if it rains too much. And if there is no fishing, you don’t eat that day. In terms of gender, in addition, the burden related to care is increased. We are seeing an exodus of people from the countryside who go to the city or to other countries, where the communities are abandoned and it is the women who are left in charge of everything: planting, maintaining their culture and the domestic burden. Yes, more research and data on loss and damage is lacking, but the stories of the people who are experiencing it count. And the countries of Latin America are not being strong enough with that: we are not putting a line in the sand to defend our land, our right to exist and remain in our territory.

P. You also speak of cultural loss and damage in Central America. What do they mean?

R. It has to do with the issue of identity, land and customs. Food practices, for example, which are also related to climate cycles and are cultural, are changing. In addition, there is a border crossing to the north of the world, where this idea is generated that my territory, my people, is dangerous, which also implies an intergenerational trauma, because the people who are left behind are left alone. A contact with the land, with the family, with psychological ties is broken. The identity of what it is to be Central American and Latin American, of being able to live off the land and its traditions, is being destroyed. Climate change is denying us the possibility of being a people in the region where we were born and that is very important to remember.

P. Precisely in Latin America, new governments have arrived this year with stronger speeches on climate action, such as that of Gabriel Boric (Chile) or Gustavo Petro (Colombia). Could that generate a new geopolitical arrangement at COP27?

R. That depends on how much the speech of a presidency permeates the technical team that arrives at COP27. In some countries even the diplomatic corps has not changed. So if that narrative gets through to those teams and they manage to push this through, risk their political capital to do it, there may be a more favorable outcome for the region. But if they want to make changes, they will have to form a Latin American negotiating bloc, like the one they have in other regions, in which they know what their red lines are, in which they can withstand the waves of diplomatic teams from developed countries that have been preparing for years to make us spin and not move forward. The speeches of politicians can be very beautiful. However, we must ensure that we do not leave this COP27 empty-handed and smiling.