The social tremors that ended 2019 put on the scene the enormous challenges that Latin America and the Caribbean still face. These are challenges that require complex and long-term solutions, and that test the patience of the population, which is understandable. People’s urgencies cannot wait when it comes to obtaining medical treatment for a serious illness, having better access to workplaces through an efficient public transport network or receiving support in a situation of family violence. Problems like these cannot wait for the long term, that is why the population is demanding solutions and solutions now.

In a recent article, I had the opportunity to reflect on the challenges that affect the region and on the basic lines of possible responses to these challenges. These are challenges that we all know well: Latin America needs to accelerate its economic growth rate, reduce inequities and improve governance. Not surprisingly, Latin America is the region that has grown the least in the last 10 years and the one with the highest levels of inequality.

However, these macroeconomic suggestions, while necessary to establish policy guidelines or directives, will require patience until the results are visible. In other words, there are going to be clear discrepancies between what the population demands and what can be offered. And this in turn can be a breeding ground for new collective frustrations. Does this mean that there is no choice but to wait and trust? No way.

In this sense, it is extremely important that macroeconomic interventions are accompanied by interventions in the microeconomic sphere. That is, initiatives that perhaps do not change the large figures in the national accounts, but that can have a direct and positive impact on people’s quality of life. Obviously, this type of project must be specific for each country and for the problem to be solved.

For example, in Argentina, where the economic crisis has contributed to increasing the number of people below the poverty line by 2.4 million, the World Bank is working with the government to mitigate the impact of the crisis through the program of the Universal Child Allowance, popularly known as AUH. The AUH supplements the income of families with children as long as the family income is less than the minimum wage. Although the program does not seek to solve poverty problems in a permanent way, it tries to reduce the impact of the economic situation on a disadvantaged group.

Or consider the case of Colombia, where the World Bank is collaborating with the authorities to improve the quality of the health system. One of the components of the project in which we work with the Government aims to increase the early detection of breast cancer from 56% to 69%. It is clear that you cannot wait for the macroeconomy to be resolved to strengthen the fight against cancer.

In the same context, efforts are also being made to make health systems more inclusive and to ensure that in the 32 departments of the country the foreign population is allowed to join social security. This aspect is particularly important in the case of Colombia, a country where the number of Venezuelan migrants is estimated at around 1.63 million. Neither will this program solve all the health problems of Colombia or those of immigrants, but we hope to improve health services for the population in a significant way.

Finally, in Mexico we are supporting the government to expand financial access in rural areas, where it is estimated that only 10% of the population has access to credit, which limits the possibility that an entrepreneur can invest and generate wealth, and so families can borrow money to deal with an emergency. In this case, our goal is to facilitate access to credit for some 315,000 people. And as in previous cases, although this intervention is not going to definitively solve the country’s deficiencies in terms of financial access, it can improve the situation of a large number of people.

These are only 3 of the 213 operations that the World Bank is implementing in the region to complement macroeconomic interventions. They are surely partial answers to the problems of the region, but extremely necessary if we look at the daily sufferings, mainly of the most vulnerable. And they are also an indication that there is a possible way to begin to solve the most urgent demands of the population.

Humberto Lopez He is Acting Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank.