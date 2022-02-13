Giant caricatures of artists linked to the Modern Art Week are being displayed on the pilasters of the Darcy Ribeiro Creativity Pavilion, at the Latin America Memorial, in Barra Funda, in São Paulo. The exhibition recalls the centenary of the Week of Modern Art, an event that took place in February 1922, at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo, and is considered the symbolic landmark of the modernist movement in Brazil.

Sample pillars of 22with caricatures made by the artist Luiz Carlos Fernandes, was opened this Sunday (13), curated by Jal, president of the Brazilian Cartoonists Association.

Among those portrayed are the sculptor Victor Brecheret; the painters Di Cavalcanti, Flávio de Carvalho, Anita Malfatti, Tarsila do Amaral and Antonieta Santos Feio; writers Graça Aranha, Menotti del Picchia, Guilherme de Almeida, Mário de Andrade, Oswald de Andrade, Pagu, Plínio Salgado and Manuel Bandeira, composer Villa-Lobos and pianist Guiomar Novaes; and Pay

Not all those portrayed were present at the Week, but they contributed to modernism in Latin America.

The caricatures will be installed on the pilasters throughout the year.

Admission is free and no prior appointment is required. The use of a mask is mandatory. By municipal decree, it is also mandatory to present a vaccination card against covid-19.

