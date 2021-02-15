Quito (Ecuador), special correspondent.

The maneuvers and the apothecary accounts continue in Ecuador, where the name of the candidate who will face the progressive Andrés Arauz in the second round of the presidential election on April 11 is still not known with certainty. On Friday, under the auspices of the National Electoral Council and observers from the Organization of American States – involved, with its falsified data, in the 2019 electoral coup against President Evo Morales, in Bolivia – a meeting took place , at the CNE headquarters in Quito, between the candidates vying for second place: the banker Guillermo Lasso, representative of the ultraliberal and conservative right, and Yaku Pérez, the environmentalist supported by certain sectors of the indigenous movement.

Neck and neck, the two men reached an agreement on the recount of 100% of the ballots in the province of Guayas and 50% in 16 other provinces of the 24 in the country. Without a set deadline, the operation could go on forever.

As for the other candidates, starting with Andrés Arauz, they were not invited to this “Private meeting”, where the two competitors competed in niceties before agreeing on an idea: only an incontestable candidacy can “Undo correism in the second round”, in the words of Yaku Pérez, to bury “The totalitarian model which deceived and divided Ecuadorians”, in the words of Guillermo Lasso.

An agreement with the “illegitimate” and “incompatible” right

Outline of a political agreement between the right and Pachakutik, the party resulting from the indigenous movement which carries the candidacy of the ecologist? “I am the first interested in ensuring that absolute and total transparency prevails in the electoral process. We are presented as being at the ends of the political spectrum. But we are much closer than what analysts say. We can find common ground ”, suggested the candidate on the right.

These negotiations are not to everyone’s taste within the indigenous movement, already divided on the choice of candidacy “Consensual” embodied by Yaku Pérez. A government deal with the right would be “Illegitimate” and ” incompatible “ with the aspirations of the indigenous base, warned Leonidas Iza, one of the leaders of the influential Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and main figure in the October 2019 uprising against austerity. “We are fighting the neoliberal right which has plundered, wherever it comes from, he told us. This electoral situation results from the accumulation of social and environmental struggles led over the last decade by the indigenous movement and popular sectors. We call for the defense of the popular vote, but without neglecting our project for society, our political autonomy. “

Everything is good to block the left

While the bargaining was going well at the CNE, the Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar, received, under the watchful eye of the cameras, the visit of her Colombian counterpart Francisco Barbosa, who gave her “Information collected in the computer of Andrés Felipe Vanegas, alias Uriel”, a Colombian ELN guerrilla commander shot dead in October 2020. On the eve of the election, a Bogota magazine accused Arauz of having received $ 80,000 from him to fund his campaign, an allegation that even most fierce anti-Corréistes deem inconsistent. But what do the facts matter? In Quito, all the materials are good to take to block the return of the left.