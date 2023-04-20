EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the last 10 years, Latin America and the Caribbean has gone from having one of the highest childhood vaccination rates in the world to being at the bottom. Some 2.4 million children in the region have not received the full guidelines for main injections. Many of them have not received any dose. Thus, one in four minors are exposed to an endless number of immunopreventable infections such as hepatitis B, measles or tetanus. Although the pandemic has been the biggest setback, it is not the only one. Poverty, lack of financing and the growing political and social instability of the continent are behind the most brutal drop in three decades.

In the region, coverage of the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine, the main injection received by children under one year of age, fell 18% from 2012 to 2021, according to the Unicef ​​report, The State of the World’s Children 2023: For every childhood, vaccination, published this Thursday. The continent went from having 93% of the smallest vaccinated to barely 75%, which places Latin America and the Caribbean below the world average (81%) and almost on a par with Eastern and Southern Africa (74%). %). “The situation can only be reversed with more investment and awareness,” explains Ralph Midy, UNICEF’s regional advisor for Immunization for Latin America and the Caribbean. “Mobile clinics, public policies and community health measures must be put back into operation. We have to expand community partners to get these services to those who need them.”

Among the most worrying data are the little ones who did not receive any dose of any vaccine. In the region there are more than 1.7 million, most with the same common denominator: poverty. Although with different faces —migration, natural disasters, political instability, violence— vaccination has been falling in the last decade because the vulnerable population is increasing and immunization is lower on the list of priorities for families (and of the States).

Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela, the countries with the most “zero children”

The phenomenon known as “zero children” has mainly affected Brazil (700,000), Mexico (316,000) and Venezuela (120,000). Between these three countries, they account for more than 60% of unimmunized minors in the region. Brazil and Mexico also appear on the list of the 20 countries (mostly African) with the most unimmunized minors. Children without resources are three times more likely to be in this group.

A young man receives a dose of the covid-19 vaccine, in Mexico City, on July 27, 2021. Sashenka Gutierrez (EFE)

“The first thing people living in poverty think about is not usually getting a vaccine. They think about what to eat and the safety of their children,” explains Roberto Debbag, president of the Latin American Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and a board member of the World Society of the same branch, WSPID, by its English acronym. “Most countries in Latin America do not have active programs to search for vulnerable populations that cannot reach health centers and vaccinate them. Today there are hardly any policies or technologies for it”.

For Midy, these low rates are the result of overconfidence: “We were victims of our successes. We reached almost full coverage and thought the problem had been solved. That is why it ceased to be a priority in financing”.

The disparity in public health spending in the region and reduced investment in some countries have left marginalized communities with limited access to quality primary health care, responsible for this medical service. And the covid dynamited everything. According to pre-pandemic World Bank figures, the average investment in health in Latin America was 6.6% of GDP, lower than the 8.8% of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The consequences

It is estimated that vaccinating a child with all the injections he needs costs about $58. The consequences of not doing so are incalculable. According to Unicef, for every dollar invested in vaccination, there is a return of 26. “The risk of doing nothing is very serious: it will create enormous destabilization in the region,” adds Midy via video call.

The first of the consequences, linked to public health, translates into the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as outbreaks of diphtheria or tetanus that are taking place in the region. Although vaccination is a very simple procedure technically speaking, for Debbag, raising coverage again will not be something “overnight.” “When it falls so sharply, it doesn’t get fixed from one year to the next. It is necessary to raise awareness again and take the health workers to the place where the population that does not get vaccinated is ”.

A girl prepares to receive a dose of the covid-19 vaccine, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on February 14, 2022. A ERIKA SANTELICES (AFP)

In Latin America, anti-vaccine groups are not as strong or as organized as in Africa, but misinformation as a result of the pandemic added this variable to the equation. “The figures were very alarming. In many countries in the region, people refused to get vaccinated against covid because they said everything: that if they were going to be injected with a chip for geolocalization, they were going to get sick…”, Midy explains. The study shows an increase in vaccination in families in which the mother has gone to school. “It is our duty to put all our effort into raising awareness and explaining to people that vaccinating children is good for everyone.”