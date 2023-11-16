EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

This year, for the first time, the Earth exceeded seven of the nine Planetary Limits established as a scientific system to measure the impact of human actions. The Stockholm Resilience Center study, published in septembertalks about a “sick patient” and levels above what is “safe for humanity” caused by a plethora of environmental problems: global warming, changes in fresh water, and harmful effects of microplastics and toxic chemicals.

The panorama highlights the urgency of carrying out broad and comprehensive actions in environmental conservation and restoration, especially for regions of high biodiversity – and climate exposure – such as Latin America. However, this will require enormous investments of fresh capital, public and private, to create and promote sustainability projects: something that is still a major challenge.

Still, the corporate general vision reduces the allocation of resources in green projects (such as energy transition, circular economy or biome recovery) to a sacrifice to the detriment of covering more urgent costs, such as updates to production lines or costs of marketing; even though the effects of human action become increasingly evident in the stress cycles of the planet and its economies.

The challenge: for investments to arrive

“There are many conversations, good intentions. But getting investments into the projects is one of the biggest challenges we have,” Rodrigo Wanderley, carbon project development partner at América Futura, explains in an interview. Pachamaa startup of technology applied to preservation based in Brazil that uses drones and artificial intelligence (AI) to quantify the degradation of forests or jungles and plan conservation actions.

“In addition, thinking that we have overcome this challenge, we are going to have to create quality projects that are sustainable in the long term,” he adds.

A fire in the Pantanal, the largest wetland in the world, in Mato Grosso (Brazil) in 2020. AMANDA PEROBELLI (Reuters)

In general, companies perceive the climate change pillar as less urgent. Only a third of the managers of 400 corporations in Latin America consider that issues related to global warming are a concern for their organization, according to a March study by the consulting firm EY. This, despite the fact that another consulting firm (PwC) estimated this year that at least half (55%) of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) is exposed to material risks due to moderate or high dependence on nature.

All economic sectors, from agriculture or tourism to fashion or the pharmaceutical industry, suffer to a greater or lesser extent from the effect of the transformation of the planet. And, therefore, everyone would benefit from the investment in the protection and conservation of flora and fauna.

“Things from the point of view of ecosystem regeneration are going slower than we would like,” agrees Santiago Espinosa de los Monteros Harispuru, co-founder of Toroto, a Mexican company that develops and manages restoration projects such as carbon sequestration or regulation. of biodiversity.

“We are not going to have enough resources to face the climate crisis twice, we are not even going to have enough resources to face it once,” he warns. “It is a problem of scale, that is, to restore and conserve the number of ecosystems that we have to restore, a lot of infrastructure is missing. We need to carefully design and position the catering supply chain. This work is not done yet.”

Carbon credits in construction

Pachama and Toroto are strategic partners of Mercado Libre, the multi-Latin online sales company, in its sustainability program, Regenerate America. At the end of September, the technology company announced an investment of 2 million dollars in a new project to restore 570 hectares of the Campeche Corridor of the Mayan Jungle, in the Yucatan Peninsula, considered the largest tropical forest in Central America. With this, they are developing nine projects in Latin America: seven in Brazil and two in Mexico, for about 23 million dollars.

After the announcement to the press, representatives of the three companies sat down with América Futura in an interview in a small room at the children’s museum in Mexico City, where they also inaugurated a recycling exhibition.

Guadalupe Marín, regional sustainability manager at Mercado Libre, recognized the complexities of the logistics industry: its dependence on vehicles that use fossil fuels for deliveries, the lack of supply of biodegradable materials for packaging or the shortage of electric cars for meet the needs of online sales, which continue to grow. In general, it highlights a latent failure of sustainable innovation, which, although progressing, puts pressure on the sustainable agenda of companies. “And it’s good that you press,” she says. “This idea of ​​man separated from nature is what has brought us to the point where we are,” she adds later in the conversation.

Given this, the specialist draws a roadmap for her peers: “The first thing companies have to do is try to decarbonize and find solutions that allow them to run their businesses at a lower environmental cost, with a lower emission cost. But we are in a very pressing situation worldwide and we still lack a lot of innovation.”

“All companies are going to have to go to compensation schemes for what we do not reduce,” he adds. One way to offset is through carbon credit markets. Latin America does not have a mandatory exchange, like the European Union, where companies that exceed certain limits on greenhouse gas emissions must offset their footprint through the purchase of these instruments. They are equivalent to tons of carbon reduced, captured or not emitted, through the implementation of environmental projects.

A MercadoLibre distribution center in São Paulo (Brazil), during the ‘Black Friday’ promotion day in 2020. Jonne Roriz (Bloomberg)

For example, the restoration of the Campeche Corridor, to link remaining protected areas of the Mayan Forest, will result in carbon captured and not emitted, through reforestation and preservation of species. Putting it more simply, the purchase of future carbon credits is equivalent to investing in conservation plans to try to mitigate the effect created by productive activities.

“A carbon credit market is a concrete and real path. But we also don’t believe that that is going to be enough, neither for us, nor for what the environment needs,” adds Marín. “For this reason, this project, which runs parallel to a credit market that is being built in the future, seeks to restore and conserve the biomes so that they do not continue to degrade,” she explains.

Brazil is one of the largest issuers of carbon credits in the world, in part, due to its natural diversity and its Amazon wealth. Meanwhile, Mexico is gaining traction but little by little.

A turkey in the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve, in Campeche, in 2022. RAQUEL CUNHA (REUTERS)

Debt and capital for the environment

While the regulation defines the moment to create mandatory carbon markets, another initiative stands out to raise resources and relocate them to conservation projects. Green bonds are often confused with carbon credits, but they are actually debt instruments that offer returns to their holders and represent an additional way to raise money for issuers, which must direct them to sustainability programs.

For example, through the end of 2022, Mexican bottler and distributor Coca-Cola FEMSA had allocated some $664.87 million from a bond placed in international markets in 2020 to “finance or refinance eligible green projects in three main categories—economic circular, water management and climate action—” the company said in a written response to América Futura.

The company has concessions to exploit 28 million cubic meters of water per year for its plants, which sometimes operate in places strongly affected by drought. Faced with the criticism that its activity sometimes generates in this sense, the giant also issued sustainability bonds in the local market, for an amount of 9.4 billion pesos (more than 540 million dollars) in 2021. “With the linked bonds To sustainability, we committed to achieving a water use ratio of 1.36 liters per liter of beverage produced by 2024 and 1.26 liters per liter of beverage produced by 2026. At the end of 2022, the ratio was 1. 46 liters, a benchmark in water efficiency in the Coca-Cola system,” he added.

It’s a case of a trend gaining momentum. 44% of long-term debt placements in 2022 responded to green bonds from companies, financial institutions and the Government, according to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

These growing numbers translate, in many cases, into the search for technology that lowers costs and reduces the negative impact of operations. Kamay Ventures is a corporate venture capital fund that seeks to invest in companies that use innovation to solve industrial bottlenecks such as facilitating deliveries or reducing water waste.

Its main investors are Coca-Cola, the food producer Grupo Arcor and the baking company Bimbo and it is focused on stage seeds or seed, that is, young, small companies with business models still in development, that seek capital in exchange for a participation in their venture.

Antonio Pena, managing partner from Kamay, explains that, as a general rule, they measure the sustainable impact of all the companies in which they are thinking of investing, whether foodtechs (food technology), fintechs (financial technology) or climatetechs (technology to prevent climate impact). “Basically it is bringing technology to existing industries from time immemorial to improve processes and look for new solutions.”

For example, in food, they explore how to use AI to find new ingredients that allow for healthier products. Also how to apply technology to improve performance – or stop – the evolution of bacteria, fertilizers, fungi or even flies. The same in cases of logistics, deforestation or emissions. Thus, they have in their portfolio a Ecuadorian that makes deliveries with zero-emission drones or an Argentine that measures the use of water in agricultural crops and how to maximize its use.

“All funds in Latin America are increasingly looking at the impact [sustentable] of our solutions. Above all, and especially in our stadium, which is seeds“We measure the awareness behind it and how we optimize taking the climate into account,” adds Peña in a video call.

“I am an investor, but I was born an entrepreneur. And I can say that sometimes the problem between us funds and entrepreneurs is that we are slower. But the resources are coming,” he states. “Beyond the declarations of good intentions, there is a decision to invest in this type of startups.”