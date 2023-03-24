The cloudy climate in the world economy – created by the disastrous combination of war in Ukraine, inflation, rising interest rates, bank failures and risk of recession in developed countries – created a global storm that should strongly hit GDP growth in Latin America and the Caribbean this year. The forecast for a difficult year for the region came from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and signals that, for this volume of rain, we are not prepared. This is because the uncertainties regarding the counterattack capacity of governments and central banks in Brazil and its neighbors put the entire local economy on hold, making it difficult for a significant (and long-awaited) recovery in the post-pandemic. For this reason, the institution predicts an economic growth of only 1%. For the chief economist of the IDB, Eric Parrado, the international environment has created an environment of great complexity for Latinos. “The global scenario has amplified uncertainties”, said the expert, in his Macroeconomic Report 2023, presented in Panama on Sunday (19).

The 1% expansion calculation for Latin American wealth can be considered too pessimistic compared to other recent projections. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates an increase of 1.8% for the region, while the World Bank speaks of 1.4% and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations (ECLAC) 1.3%. The IDB justifies that the outlook deteriorated after the meltdown of two banks in the United States, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, in addition to the Swiss giant Credit Suisse, bought by the biggest competitor until then, compatriot UBS.

Even in difficulty, the IDB assesses that the sky situation should start to open in 2024, with a growth of 1.9% – if the banking crisis does not cause new rains here. 1.9%.

1.9% is the GDP growth projection for the Region year if the climate in the rest of the world improves

3.9% was the increase in the local GDP in 2022, in the face of incentives from governments and central banks for the recovery of the economy after covid

The release of IDB data for Latin America, with the participation of 48 member countries of the bank, was closely monitored by the Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn, president of the entity, sworn in two months ago. Goldfajn assessed the region’s economic prospects are overshadowed by a phenomenon he called overlapping crises. “It is vitally important that today we think about these challenges that go beyond individual countries, they are regional and global problems”, said the economist, who already piloted the Central Bank of Brazil between 2016 and 2019. Goldfajn stated that the governments of Latin America and in the Caribbean need to focus on public policies for income distribution and combating poverty and inequality, which he called historical plagues. “It is the way to increase productivity and accelerate growth with scarce resources.”

The low growth of Latin America and the Caribbean is not only a reflection of the alignment of international stars in a tropical rain, but also a prolonged side effect of the pandemic. That’s what economist Fernando Bento, CEO and partner at FMB Investimentos, says. For him, the region should grow little given the huge economic hangover caused by Covid.

In the United States, he cites, interest rates are rising because there is still pressure on prices that started in the lockdowns. Added to this, the adverse situation in Europe, which should also dehydrate the financial resources for Latin America. “To accelerate growth, Latin American countries must carry out economic reforms, favoring a better business environment and the participation of the private sector”, he said.



TAX DILEMMA As for Fundraising FCJ fund director Isaac Ivanoff, the modest growth pointed out by the IDB for the region can also be explained by phenomena such as the increase in public debt, the closing of companies, food insecurity, the shocks in the energy sector, the increase in unemployment and the reduction in tax revenues. “I can say that Latin America has been hard hit, as it still faces strong challenges to resume sustained growth,” said Ivanoff. “We can already observe a marked increase in poverty and inequality, due to the non-generation of new employment and income opportunities due to a lower demand for labor”, he stated.

And with this storm forming on the horizon and fueled by internal and external factors, ESAMC professor of International Relations Guilherme Meireles mentions that mistrust in the market is natural. “And that can cause the decrease of productive investments in underdeveloped countries”, he said. And one way out would be greater integration of Latinos. “And thus create coordinated actions to combat the effects of the international crisis.” It would be a way to build a huge regional umbrella to soften the impact of the next storms.