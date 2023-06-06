The cultural and historical community that makes up Spain and Latin America is projected onto politics. In times of polarization that link is accentuated. On both sides of the Atlantic, factions fighting for power interpret themselves as part of an international brotherhood. Around the Spanish elections of May 28, this game of affinities and rejections has been deployed.

The alignments were insinuated before the Spaniards turned out to vote. The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, maintains some differences with the Brazilian Lula da Silva. For example, around Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Lula has expressed his disagreement with Europe and, in particular, Spain, supplying the Ukrainians with weapons, which explains the slight from Volodímir Zelenski, who did not want to receive him at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. But these pronouncements, which distance Lula from socialism and bring him closer to Podemos, are not enough to break a political convergence. Shortly before the elections, Sánchez called to prevent a local version of Jair Bolsonaro, former president and leader of the Brazilian far-right, from triumphing in his country. Bolsonaro: Lula’s great enemy.

In Colombia a symmetrical situation occurred. When Senator Fernanda Cabal, identified with former President Álvaro Uribe, celebrated Vox’s electoral progress a few hours after the results of the peninsula were known, President Gustavo Petro replied with an aggressive historical reference: “It’s Germany 1933.” Unsurpassed service to the socialist campaign: Petro affirms that a process comparable to the rise of Nazism would be taking place in Spain. Not even Sánchez would dare to formulate that sentence.

In Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro maintained a silence that became strident in contrast to the applause for the victory, the same Sunday, of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, whose inauguration he attended last week. The circumspection of the Caribbean is understandable: the defeat of Spanish socialism was also that of his friend José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. And the collapse of Podemos, that of an old ally of Chavismo.

The opposition to Maduro did make itself felt. Above all, María Corina Machado, who has very close ties to the Popular Party. She especially greeted the successful president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, celebrating that “once again, the ideas of freedom fall in love and convince because they are the ones that do work.” Anti-Chavismo is part of Spanish politics in a thousand ways: Felipe González was a lawyer for Leopoldo López at the worst moment of his persecution and, during the administration of Mariano Rajoy, López himself found asylum in the Spanish embassy in Caracas, in charge of by Jesus Silva Fernandez. That official commitment to Maduro’s opponents ended with the arrival of Sánchez in Moncloa.

Argentina is another country where Spanish party flags appear to be part of local campaigns. Pablo Iglesias made it explicit: last Wednesday he stated, in an interview conducted from Buenos Aires, he said that “in Spain we have asked for Cristina Kirchner’s allies.” It is true, although perhaps it was not friendly to remember it: the Argentine vice president has enough regret with her own electoral difficulties to be associated with transatlantic shipwrecks. Mrs. Kirchner’s rival and party partner, President Alberto Fernández, kept a mournful silence: Pedro Sánchez is her best friend in Europe.

The counterpoint is almost perfect. The day after the Spanish elections, a virtual meeting of center-right leaders who make up the Libertad y Democracia Group was held. There the Argentine Mauricio Macri, the Chilean Sebastián Piñera and the Colombian Iván Duque waved the slogans of the PP and celebrated their victory. The most emphatic was the Spanish deputy, of Argentine roots, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. She stated that the process that is being experienced in Spain actually has a regional character. She said that the change that is insinuating in her country could be the starting point for “the defeat of the reactionary left in the entire region.” But later she was very precise in criticizing “right-wing populism and anti-politics.”

The manifestations of the Argentineans matched these affirmations and nuances. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, who are competing for the presidential candidacy of their party, the Pro, sent their congratulations to their friends from the PP. Bullrich, who prides himself on being the hard wing of that current, greeted Díaz Ayuso with his first and last name. Larreta is always seen as the local version of the moderate Alberto Núñez Feijóo in his country. The parties and also the internal lines are reflected.

Latin America is destined to continue being an input in the Spanish electoral campaign. Sánchez must assume the presidency of the Council of Europe on July 1. Twenty-three days later the elections that he called after the defeat will be held. Between these two dates, the summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will be held in Brussels. There will be, in principle, Lula, Alberto Fernández, Nicolás Maduro, the Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega, the Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel and the Chilean Gabriel Boric. What better company can Sánchez expect to reiterate his call to stop the right in the name of Spanish democracy?

Beyond this proselytizing agitation, in several Latin American foreign ministries there are conjectures about the consequences that a change in the Spanish government could have for economic relations with Europe. In Brussels, a fund of 300,000 million euros, called Global Gateway, was established to mobilize investments in Latin America until 2027. If Sánchez were replaced at the head of the Union by Núñez Feijóo, the administration of these resources would perhaps change its criteria. In the PP they anticipate that their allocation would be made with criteria linked to institutional quality: transparency and respect for constitutional rules, especially the division of powers. It would be a jerk. And the factional friendships and antipathies that exist on both sides of the ocean would become more staunch. As always when feelings are mixed with vile metal.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region