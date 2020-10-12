When around 20 Mapuche political prisoners went on hunger strike in May, they knew the standoff with the Chilean government was going to be tough. Very difficult. They usually. Their people have been fighting for centuries. First against the Spanish colonizer and then, at the beginning of the 19th century, against the Chilean state. Between 1866 and 1927, the Mapuche were dispossessed of 95% of their land, parked in reserves and subjected to forced assimilation. A process of colonization which was accentuated under the Pinochet regime and favored the occupation of land by large companies, mainly forestry, but also tourist, hydroelectric or salmon farming (salmon and trout breeding). A state of affairs that this people of a million people – 10% of the adult population of Chile living mainly in the center and the south of the country – has never accepted. The Mapuche sometimes fight harshly by blocking or setting fire to the trucks of these logging companies. The struggle is tireless for the recovery of the ancestral territory, the Wallmapu, and for the right to self-determination with what this includes in terms of language, culture and way of life.

“The majority of the Mapuche brothers are in prison due to the political and judicial persecution of the Chilean state”, explain to Humanity Jaime Huenchullan, a “werken” (spokesperson) of the Temucuicui community, located near the town of Ercilla, in the Araucania region (1). “The state’s response to our demands has always been repression, violence against us. “ He himself had been imprisoned the day after the “Huracan” operation carried out in 2017 against the Mapuche from false elements created by the police. On Saturday morning, his community was again attacked by the army and the police.

Power uses anti-terrorism law enacted by Pinochet

The hunger strikers demanded the application of Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization, one of the articles of which states that when criminal sanctions are imposed on members of these peoples, their economic, social and cultural characteristics must be taken into account by States. Notably by applying a house arrest in the community rather than imprisonment. A requirement made even stronger by the Covid-19. This convention was adopted by Chile. This should have led to a number of legal reforms, in particular in the Codes of water, ore, fishing and that governing electricity concessions. But it has never been applied. “On the other hand, the rifleman who killed Camilo Catrillanca (Ercilla farmer, shot in the head, in November 2018, by a special police unit nicknamed Jungle Commando – Editor’s note) and the policeman who falsified the evidence of Operation “Huracan” are under house arrest and not in prison “, protests Jaime Huenchullan. When it comes to the Mapuche, the government uses the anti-terrorism law promulgated during the fascist junta of Pinochet and, although modified, still in force.

“The repression is all the stronger as the economic stakes are important”, underlines the werken. “The employers, the companies oppose our territorial claims. Like the government of Sebastian Piñera (President of Chile – Editor’s note) obeyed the orders of the oligarchy, there was an exacerbation of violence against us. Our objective is to slow down excessive industrialization in the wood sector and in the hydroelectric sector. It is an ecological rampage of t ancestral lands to which we are very attached. “ It has obviously not escaped the Chilean regime that the Mapuche cause has largely permeated the demands of the social movement. The Mapuche flag has become one of the emblems of the struggle and frescoes depicting Camilo Catrillanca have covered the walls of Santiago. No wonder, in these conditions, to see the Mapuche campaign for a change of the Constitution, stake of the referendum of October 25.

“Our demands relate to culture, identity, language”

“Within the Chilean social movement, we have our specific demands which are those of a people and relate to culture, identity, language”, underlines Jaime Huenchullan. “We want the rights of all Chilean peoples and the free determination of the Mapuche people to be enshrined in the Constitution in order to achieve self-determination within the framework of the Chilean Republic. “ He goes further: “It is very good that a figure as popular as the communist mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue, is a possible candidate for the presidential election scheduled for next year. His election would make it possible to advance on the rights of the Mapuche. “

The Chilean government probably thought of bending the determination of the Mapuche people by remaining deaf to the demands of political prisoners and by carrying out a violent crackdown against the demonstrators who were even camping in front of the prisons. If the hunger strike was interrupted after 120 days of fasting, the prisoners actually succeeded in putting the issue of the indigenous people back at the center of the country’s concerns. Which is not the least of the victories.