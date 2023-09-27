Three Latin American countries appeared among the top ten in a ranking that highlights the nations with the greatest organized crime activity.

The Global Organized Crime Index (Ocindex) is produced by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, a network of more than 600 experts on human rights, democracy, governance and development issues.

Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay appeared in second, third and fourth place in the 2023 ranking, respectively, which compiled information from 193 countries.

Completing the top ten are Myanmar (first place), Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon (fifth to tenth place). Brazil appeared in 22nd position.

In the case of Colombia, Ocindex highlighted the country’s status as the largest cocaine producer in the world, the growing threat of cybercrime (regionally, behind only Brazil and Mexico), armed groups and human trafficking.

“The situation worsened with the crisis in [alto] migratory flow from Venezuela, with the dynamics of human smuggling often correlated with the dynamics of exploitation. Venezuelans are being exploited in mines and at coca leaf harvesting and cocaine production sites, while women are being sexually exploited in the surrounding areas,” the report highlighted.

Regarding Mexico, Ocindex pointed to human trafficking networks (with the country as an intermediary in the flow between Central and North America), weapons smuggling and drug trafficking as the main points of attention, with the latter directing It is increasingly focusing on shipping fentanyl to the United States, whether produced locally or brought in from China.

In Paraguay, these three crimes were also highlighted, with the activity of external agents amplifying crime.

“Foreign criminal actors, especially Brazilian gangs, are widely involved in the local illicit trade. They also exert considerable influence over the local prison system. In addition to Brazilian gangs, traditional smuggling czars originating in the Middle East and Chinese mafia organizations also lead operations in Paraguay, mainly in the Triple Border Area,” warned Ocindex.