EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The University of the Americas Puebla (UDLAP) tested 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. A group of researchers carefully analyzed country by country what the region is doing to mitigate climate change and facilitate access to climate justice and the results are not as ambitious as the critical situation demands. The average of this performance is 54.86 (out of 100), according to the 2023 Environmental Impunity Index, presented this Wednesday in the Mexican Senate. The region invests only 0.18% of GDP in preserving the environment despite the fact that warming hits it disproportionately. “This lack of financing actually reflects the lack of political will,” laments Azucena Cháidez Montenegro, director of SIMO Consulting and co-author of the index. “Although there is a consensus on the need to act, the institutional response lacks teeth, it lacks resources.”

This report estimates that climate migration is the most pressing consequence of the lack of political will to take climate action. According to data collected by a census report prepared in 2021, at least 1.18 million people in the region have been internally displaced due to climatic factors. Brazil is at the top of this list: almost half a million people migrated internally due to climate-related disasters. In Haiti, the figure is around 220,000, while in Cuba it is 194,000 and in Uruguay, 160,000. For Celeste Cedillo, UDLAP research professor and co-author of the index, these figures “are very scary” and she warns that they are “data that are growing more and more.”

Institutional capacity is one of the most disparate parameters studied between countries, according to the index. Bolivia (58.8), Mexico (56.6) and Brazil (54.97) obtain the best performance, while Haiti (14.71), Saint Vincent (13.27) and Trinidad and Tobago (8.41) They rate the worst in this category, with differences of up to 50 points. In the research, Cháidez explains, they worked hard to shape scales that could compare countries like Brazil and Barbados, with very different population density, budgets and political characteristics. The objective of the index is to put all countries in front of a mirror and draw a roadmap for the optimization of public policies and environmental justice.

Thus, the enormous gaps between one nation and another warn of the high levels of vulnerability and inequality to which countries in the region with little state muscle in environmental matters are subject. “Latin America is an incredibly unequal region in its interior and this has a direct impact on the social effects of the environmental crisis,” the report reads.

Wood seized by Brazil’s IBAMA environmental agency, in an illegal sawmill, in January 2023. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

Mexico’s failure: good policies, bad results

Although larger countries have better institutional capacity, they score very poorly when it comes to environmental degradation and crimes. Dominica (71.54), Panama (70.92) and Saint Vincent (70.21) are in the best positions, while Brazil (53.95), Barbados (52.9) and Mexico (45.35) They occupy the last places. This result warns that countries with greater resources cannot necessarily make them function effectively or fully guarantee the right to a healthy environment for their citizens. For Celeste Cedillo, the most paradigmatic example of this is Mexico: “It has good federal policies but it fails to ground them at the subnational level. That is, the results are not seen at the local level. It is a very obvious failure.”

Another of the problems that Mexico faces are environmental conflicts, which range from the murders of environmentalists to territorial disputes linked to extractivism. Mexico, along with Brazil and Colombia, are the countries with the most environmental lawsuits in the region. These three countries represent 49.8%, with Mexico being the country with the most conflicts in the region with 19.8%. Latin America has the dishonorable title of being the deadliest region for activists and accounts for nine out of ten of these violent deaths, which, since 2012, total 1,910 people.

The lack of legal protection is also a weak point of the region. 63.6% of the countries studied do not explicitly recognize the right to a healthy environment in their Constitution and only 9% of the countries have courts specialized in environmental matters.

Miners detained by the police are evacuated from the illegal mine, in Madre de Dios (Peru), in July 2015. Sebastian Castaneda (Getty Images)

For both, all these deficiencies make up the term environmental impunity. “These are not just crimes that have not been solved. It is because there is no law or it cannot be applied; “It is the inability of the State to generate legislation, policies or resources,” says Cháidez by phone. Thus, after analyzing more than 50 variables, the index divided the 33 countries according to their score into three large groups. Those with medium-low impunity have the best scores (from 64.76 to 59.42) and are: Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Nicaragua and Panama. They are followed by Venezuela, Mexico, Dominica, El Salvador, Brazil, Cuba, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guatemala, Bahamas and Barbados, who approve without much ease. And finally, those with the worst rating: Honduras, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Paraguay, Grenada, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.

Cháidez regrets the worse performance of smaller countries or those with lower income levels, since they are the ones that face the highest levels of risk and vulnerability to climate change despite the fact that they are characterized by a minimal contribution to the emission of greenhouse gases. towards the atmosphere. That is why experts urge greater technical assistance to these countries to develop statistics and be able to formulate public policies, processes of institutional change and risk management, prevention and adaptation systems based on evidence.

But if there is something they want to influence, it is the lack of data. And, in the best of cases, the lack of comparable information from one country to another. This is, for both, the biggest Achilles heel in Latin America. Both indicated that they had to resort to information from civil society organizations that collect data “as a response to the institutional vacuum”: “Not reporting the information is keeping impunity alive,” Cháidez ditches. “This only brings darkness to processes that have to be evaluated and monitored. And we realized that States are not taking seriously the task of documenting what they do.”