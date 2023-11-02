Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/11/2023 – 9:56

In an interview with DW, president of the IDB highlights the region’s importance in combating global warming and assesses that the current situation can boost regional development. Stigmatized by periods of low economic growth, political instability and high inflation, Latin America may now enter a turning point and greatest impact on the world. The window of opportunity is seen by the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn.

“By having a greater impact on the world, being able to be part of the solution to global problems, you generate, instead of lost decades, decades found. The region finds itself back in the world, generating the resources it needs to be able to meet these increasingly intense and necessary social demands”, says Goldfajn, the first Brazilian to preside over the IDB.

In an interview with DW, the former president of the Central Bank and former director for the Western Hemisphere of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also warns about the need for multilateral banks to reinvent themselves to meet the new urgencies of global warming, food insecurity and logging.

DW: After periods of weak economic growth, what are the factors that could transform Latin America’s fortunes?

Ilan Goldfajn: The region has all the initial conditions to provide some global public goods. The proportion of clean energy is now at the top of the world average. In some places in Central America it is already almost 100% clean energy. In Brazil it is 50%. The world is at 18%. So, there are all the conditions to make this energy transition with wind, water, solar and green hydrogen projects. Europe and the world need this clean energy.

As for commodities?

If you look at minerals, we have lithium here, which is essential for the electric fleet. It’s as if you had the initial conditions to have an investment boom that makes a difference going forward. Now, it needs to create the conditions, have infrastructure, economic stability, rules, government planning and institutions.

The second public good is world food security, where 40% of global food trade comes from Latin America. So, it is already a region that feeds a large part of the world’s population. The last point is biodiversity, preserving nature, the Amazon. These three global public goods are things that matter to the world and we have here. Whether we will be able to enjoy it or not is a question. But we have an inflection point now, we do.

Would this inflection point move the region away from the so-called lost decades of the past?

Ultimately, what we want is for this opportunity to be used in such a way that it can generate productivity growth and, therefore, per capita growth that can be inclusive. In other words, generating the conditions to provide the development that is so necessary. This increases productivity and makes it easier to offer basic services to the population.

Do you talk about greater growth and impact on the world?

The two things go together. By being able to have a greater impact on the world, being able to be part of the solution to global problems, you generate instead of lost decades, found decades. The region finds itself back in the world, generating the resources it needs to meet these increasingly intense and necessary social demands.

In a way, Latin America and the Caribbean seem to have had a secondary role in general analyzes and world exhibitions in the recent past…

We are in a very delicate moment regarding global warming. So it is a very heavy investment time to avoid this. And, therefore, economic inflation can be generated in those countries that can contribute most to changing the energy matrix. Low-income countries can help. But if there are no middle- and large-income countries involved and changing, the global problem will not be solved. Without an India, China, Brazil, an Argentina. My role here, ours, is to wake up and say “you have a role in front of you, we are not going to waste this decade anymore”.

How can the IDB help overcome social problems?

It has been an institution in Latin America and the Caribbean for 64 years focused on the region’s development, obviously growth, but mainly the core is social: poverty, inequality, energy, health for all, education, transport. And now the world needs to change the matrix. This is the new challenge that has been created. And it is also Latin America’s connection with the rest of the world.

Are IDB projects being effective? Is there a focus on results?

There are many well-done projects that would not be done without the IDB. But I think the time has come to place greater emphasis on impact, on projects that make a difference. Instead of looking at the amount of dollars borrowed, look at a set number of students we are bringing to schools, for a solution to eliminate malaria in Central America, for bringing clean water to millions of people, for inclusion of vulnerable groups within of the economically active population. We need to be concerned about this in this shift in emphasis. Because today it is celebrated that it lent so many billions. That’s not enough. It’s a good proxy, but not enough.

Can multilateral banks help alleviate the high debt in emerging countries today?

I think the IDB can use its role as a knowledge bank to help countries deal with debt. He will not help by giving a loan to pay another, the debt continues. What it can do is generate institutional capacity in countries to manage debt in the best possible way. First with our knowledge and second, using some instruments, our guarantee.

What changes do you advocate in the operations of multilateral banks around the world?

Banks have fulfilled their role, but the needs are so great, and banks have to reinvent and reformulate themselves. I think they were appropriate for an earlier world. But in this new world we are on the brink of global warming, food insecurity, deforestation and biodiversity problems. The social demands of countries are increasingly on the surface.

The Amazon is a key global issue. What can the IDB do for the region?

One of the key regional IDB projects is Amazonia Semper, an umbrella project that involves all independent and separate projects. Each country has its own project. The IDB has initiatives and funds to help the Amazon. I assessed that we are in a new moment, a new opportunity in the Amazon. And what emerged was a new political moment in the region, along with a new political moment abroad. There is a desire to help.

This all led us to bring together the eight Amazon countries [Brasil, Bolívia, Colômbia, Equador, Guiana, Peru, Suriname e Venezuela]. We have a mandate, a letter of intent to work on a holistic program with four major themes: monitoring, caring for people, alternative economy and finally, recognizing something that the rest of the world doesn’t recognize much.

Infrastructure in the Amazon?

Amazonia has cities, highways, sanitation, infrastructure. Someone has to finance and take care of it. These are the axes and we bring the countries with us. Germany is with us, France, the European Union. We bring both sides together to talk and we have very clear objectives of having a joint platform and working on very specific projects with local governments. It has been our flag.