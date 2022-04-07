By Arathy Somasekhar and Marianna Parraga and Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Record volumes of fuel oil from Latin America landed in the United States in March, customs data showed, with refiners seeking alternatives to Russian raw materials ahead of an April 22 deadline set by Washington for closing crude imports. Russian.

US Gulf Coast refiners that use fuel oil to supplement heavy crude went in search of new supplies last month after US President Joe Biden banned Russian crude and refined products.

Russia accounted for about a quarter of the 524,400 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel oil that the United States imported last year. It also supplied about 200,000 bpd of crude oil primarily to refineries on the US East Coast.

Russia’s share dropped to 20% last month, while Latin American countries – mainly driven by Mexico – supplied 35% of fuel oil imports, up from 20% last year, customs data showed.

The share of Middle Eastern suppliers of US fuel oil imports is also expected to increase, to about 17% from 5% a year ago.

Record fuel oil flows into Latin America of nearly 216,000 bpd come as US and Venezuelan officials discuss possible easing of sanctions that could return Venezuelan oil to the United States after a three-year hiatus.

The United States imported 4% of its fuel oil needs from Venezuela in 2018, before the sanctions.

MEXICO SHARES EXPAND

Mexico, which has expanded fuel oil exports over the past three years, accounted for 26% of US fuel oil imports in March, compared with 18% in 2021, customs data showed.

Brazilian state-owned Petrobras said demand for Brazilian fuel oil from refineries on the US Gulf Coast has grown.

Brazil, Mexico, Algeria and Saudi Arabia are replacing Russia as the main suppliers of fuel oil to the Gulf Coast, the company said.

Petrobras said it is developing new customers in the US Gulf Coast fuel oil market. The company said it sold about 500,000 tonnes of Brazilian fuel oil on the spot market to refineries on the US Gulf Coast this year.

One cargo arrived in the US Gulf in February and another similar cargo is due to be offloaded in April, tracking data from Refinitiv and US Customs showed.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat