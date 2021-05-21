More than a million deaths from coronavirus have been officially registered since the start of the pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the few regions where the numbers are increasing, according to a count made from official data.

In total, 1,001,404 deaths were registered in the region, out of the 31,586,075 cases detected, according to AFP agency figures.

Given the clear improvements in the situation in North America and Europe, experts report that Latin America has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Almost 90% of registered deaths are distributed among five countries representing 70% of its population: Brazil (446,309 deaths), Mexico (221,080), Colombia (83,233), Argentina (73,391) and Peru (67,253).

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, described the million deaths as “a tragic milestone for all the inhabitants of the region.”

An employee carries an oxygen tube for coronavirus patients at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

“This pandemic is far from over, and it is hitting Latin America hard, affecting our health, economies and entire societies. However, only 3% of our populations have been vaccinated“, denounced the official, and called on countries with excess doses to donate” an important part “to the Americas, where” they are desperately needed and will be used promptly. “

“Right now, the situation is terrible. We have never had something like this in our country,” Jacil Farias, an 82-year-old retiree in São Paulo, told AFP, describing the situation in Brazil, the second country most mourned by the pandemic worldwide and which has the highest mortality rate on the continent.

Brazil, the hardest hit

Brazil registered this Friday more than 2,000 deaths from covid-19 for the fourth consecutive day, while scientists warn of an increase in respiratory syndromes in the country.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, the country recorded 2,215 deaths and 76,855 coronavirus infections in the last day.

The total number of cases already reaches almost 16 million. Brazil is the second country in the world with the most deaths from the disease, after the United States, and the third in number of positives, behind the US and India.

However, and despite the fact that vaccination is progressing with delays, the number of deaths in Brazil has been falling since April, when it reached an average of more than 3,000 deaths per day, although it still remains at very high levels.

Infections, however, have rebounded in recent weeks amid the relaxation of social distancing measures imposed by most states to stop the second wave of the pandemic, which has been more lethal than the first.

The daily average of cases in the last 7 days reached 64,489 this Friday, after having fallen to 56,533 a month ago and after the peak reached on March 27 (77,050).

Relief in Mexico

Mexico, the second most affected country on the continent, experienced an even more marked decline in the virus in recent months. There are currently an average of 230 deaths a day compared to more than 1,300 at the end of January.

Sign of that improvement, classrooms will reopen in Mexico City starting June 7, 14 months after the students were sent home. Two other Mexican states, which add several weeks of losses in infections, have already opened their doors, and another four will do so before the end of May.

The situation is opposite in Colombia, where the figures reach unprecedented levels, with 490 deaths per day and where the massive demonstrations against the government do not lose force in the streets.

Relatives of a person killed by coronavirus, in a cemetery in Chimalhuacan, in Mexico, this Friday. Photo: REUTERS

As in other countries in the region, the virus exacerbated poverty, inequality and violence.

Uruguay, which was erected for most of 2020 as a model in the management of the pandemic, reached its worst moment in April, and now it seems to stabilize at a still very high plateau.

In the last fourteen days, 20.73 people died every day on average, the highest per capita death toll in the world, ahead of Argentina (14.16) and Colombia (13.22), according to an AFP balance. .

“Until the dead are not your dead, until it happens in your family, it is difficult” for the virus to be seen as a real threat, Carla Romero, a nursing assistant at an intensive therapy center in Montevideo, told AFP. .

Slow vaccination

As the United States gradually returns to normality and Europeans lift more and more restrictions thanks to their immunization campaigns, Latin America has only fully vaccinated 3% of its inhabitants, according to PAHO.

Access to the vaccine and equipment needed to fight the pandemic reflects the economic gap between regions and it will determine how and when countries will emerge from the crisis.

In this context, Latin America has cause for concern, since only 4% of the medical products used to respond to COVID-19 come from the region, which explains the shortage of personal protective equipment, oxygen, medicines and vaccines in Latin American countries, PAHO warned.

In countries like Argentina and Brazil, vaccination, and with it the hope of leaving the worst of the epidemic behind, is progressing slowly.

Others, such as Chileans and Uruguayans, have achieved a high rate of immunizations, similar to that of the richest countries.

As it passed through the region, the virus not only sowed death, showing the deficiencies of local health systems, with overflowing hospitals and a shortage of material, but it also hit with force fragile economies marked by inequalities.

Source: AFP and ANSA

CB