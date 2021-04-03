Latin America exceeded 25 million infections of covid-19, in the middle of a alarming progress of the pandemic that forces many countries to spend another Easter weekend under a procession of restrictions.

The region of Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed the barrier of 25 million infections on Friday, according to an AFP record prepared with official data. In addition, it already registers 788,000 deaths from covid-19.

Records of daily infections, as in Peru, or deaths, as in Uruguay, continue to raise alarms on the continent, where the restrictions have multiplied.

Uruguay, until recently considered an example in the management of covid-19, registered 35 deaths on Thursday, a daily record. The country has already exceeded 1,000 deaths and infections continue to increase.

However, the government advocates for “responsible freedom,” while resisting pressure from opponents to impose restrictions.

In Uruguay, almost 20% of the population has already been inoculated with the first or second dose of CoronaVac or Pfizer.

A street in the center of Santiago de Chile, deserted this Friday, under a new quarantine due to the advance of Covid-19. Photo: EFE

Chile, meanwhile, will close borders from Monday. The country, which has already vaccinated 24% of the population with two doses and it is progressing faster than any in Latin America, the worst contagion figures since the start of the pandemic were recorded in recent days.

In total, Chile exceeded one million infections and 23,000 deaths.

Slow vaccination

In many countries of the region there are cases of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, the so-called P1, which is believed to be more contagious.

Brazil, a concern for its neighbors and the region, lived in March the worst month of the pandemic with more than 66,000 deaths and is the second most mourning country, with more than 328,000 deaths.

Among the states that apply sanitary measures, Rio de Janeiro announced on Friday a partial extension of the restrictions, initially scheduled until Sunday. For example, non-essential commerce, bars and restaurants, cinemas, museums and theaters will not be able to operate again until next Friday.

A sports center in Santo André, near São Paulo, Brazil, has been converted into a hospital for coronavirus patients. Photo: AFP

Brazil is going to slow step in vaccination: about 8% of the 212 million citizens received the first dose and 2.3% are fully immunized.

Analysts attribute this slowness to the delay of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro – who for months downplayed the severity of the disease – in reaching agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said this week that there are not enough vaccines in the region to stop active outbreaks and advocated prevention.

Thus, Easter this year is once again marked by the virus, as illustrated by the image of Pope Francis in front of a deserted square on Friday night to preside over his second consecutive Via Crucis without an audience, although with the participation of Italian children. .

Restrictions in Europe

In Europe, hit by a third wave of covid-19, all of Italy goes into the “red” zone (high risk of contagion and maximum restrictions) for the Easter weekend.

Hope resides in vaccination, which progresses at a different rate according to the countries.

But the inoculation campaign in several European countries is also far from meeting the objectives and only 10% of the European population received one dose of the anticovid vaccine and 4% both, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A sample of the inequalities in the campaigns around the world is the successful process in the United States, which has already vaccinated about 100 million people with at least one dose, according to data from the health authority released this Friday.

The vaccine is the great hope around the world to stop the pandemic, but in many countries it is delayed. Photo: REUTERS

“More than one in five adults is already fully vaccinated,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

President Joe Biden, who promised last week that 90% of adults could get vaccinated by April 19However, he asked again “not to lower our guard”, to “finish this work” against the pandemic.

The health authority said, meanwhile, that those vaccinated can travel again with precautions, although those arriving from abroad must present a negative test.

In Florida, they ban the “vaccination passport”

In Florida, a favorite destination for tourists, Governor Ron DeSantis banned the use of “vaccine passports”, considering that they reduce individual freedom.

The creation of a digital health certificate is discussed in the European Union, almost a month after its launch in China.

In the world, the pandemic has already left more than 2.84 million deaths and caused 129 million infections.

