In Latin America and the Caribbean this Saturday the 20 million cases of covid-19, while slowly advancing the vaccination campaign to shield itself against a virus that, according to experts, will be in the world for a long time.

The region has registered 20,021,361 cases and 635,834 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a count by the AFP agency from official sources.

The most affected country is Brazil, with 9.76 million infections and 237,489 deaths.

But amid these worrisome figures, a glimmer of hope: in the last seven days an average of 87,226 daily infections was recorded, 9% less than the previous week.

Since February 3, the average daily infections in Latin America was below the 100,000 registered in January, the most intense month in infections with an average of 120,000 new daily cases.

In Peru, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, oxygen to treat the sick is scarce and there are lines to recharge the tubes. Photo: (XINHUA

After Brazil, the most affected countries are Colombia (2.18 million cases, 57,196 deaths), Argentina (2.01 million, 50,029), Mexico (1.97 million, 172,557) and Peru (1.22 million, 43,255 ).

Y in the world, the pandemic has caused at least 2.38 million deaths and more than 108 million people have been infected since the World Health Organization (WHO) office in China reported the onset of the disease in December 2019, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which has the world record.

Vaccination, between stumbles

While the numbers of infections and deaths increase, anxiety about vaccines runs its course, amidst difficulties.

But the vaccination campaign in Brazil, where the immunization of the population started late, is already threatened by lack of dose, according to information from the authorities of several states.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro warned that it only has enough doses to vaccinate “until Saturday” and in two cities on its periphery, Sao Gonçalo and Niteroi, the vaccination has already been suspended for several days this week.

A coronavirus vaccination center in São Paulo, Brazil, this Friday. Photo: BLOOMBERG

In Brazil, vaccination started three weeks ago and more than 4.5 million people have already been vaccinated. In the United States, some countries of the European Union and other South American countries, such as Argentina, it began at the end of 2020.

In Latin America, Chile leads the vaccination race, and has already started a massive campaign with which in just over a week more than 1.5 million people received a first dose.

Chile, which began vaccinating intensive care health personnel on December 24 and started mass inoculation last week with the elderly, administers 5.58 per 100 inhabitants, according to the latest data up to February 10 from the Our World registry in Data, from the University of Oxford.

The figure is much higher than the world average -1.9 doses per 100 inhabitants- and 1.94 doses in Brazil, 1.18 in Argentina and 0.56 in Mexico.

At the top of the American continent is the United States, with 13.53 doses per 100 inhabitants, while Israel leads the world ranking by far, with 69.46 doses per 100 inhabitants, according to the British university.

The coronavirus figures in the most affected countries, this Saturday. / AFP

The UK is on track to meet its ambitious goal of vaccinating 15 million people against coronavirus by mid-February, hinting at a departure from the strict lockdown applied since early January.

And in France, the health authorities advised to “propose a single dose” of the vaccine to those who have already contracted the disease, becoming the first country to make this recommendation.

“They developed an immunological memory after infection” and “the single dose of the vaccine will thus play a reminder role,” explained the French High Authority for Health (HAS).

Mystery by the origin

Meanwhile, the origin of the virus remains a mystery. The WHO mission recently deployed to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases were detected, failed to identify it.

In a telematic press conference held in Geneva together with the head of the mission, Peter Ben Embarek, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that “all the hypotheses remain open.”

“We have always said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it added important information, which brings us closer to understanding the origin of the virus,” he said.

On Tuesday, during a press conference in Wuhan, Ben Embarek dismissed the theory that the virus was created in a virology laboratory in the Chinese city.

Source: AFP

CB