Latin America | Ecuador's arrested former vice president taken to hospital

In exceptional the former vice president of Ecuador caught in the embassy raid Jorge Glas was taken to the hospital on Monday, says, among others, La Hora –news site. According to the news agency Reuters, Ecuador's prison agency SNAI also reports on the matter.

According to the prison agency, Glas had become ill after refusing to eat prison food. According to the agency, Glas' condition is stable. Again, La Hora reports on the police report, according to which Glas suffered from an overdose of medication. It is not possible to independently check the information of both.

The Ecuadorian police did a very extraordinary raid to the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador's capital, Quito, last Friday. Several embassy staff members were injured in the heavy-handed raid, and Mexico has withdrawn its diplomats from the country.

In connection with the raid, the police arrested Glas, who had been granted asylum by Mexico. Glas had been living at the mission since December. Glas previously spent years in prison due to a corruption conviction, but was released from prison in November.

Several South American countries have severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador as a result of the raid. The raid is considered a brazen violation of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. According to the agreement, no state may invade the territory of a mission on its soil.