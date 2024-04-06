Latin America | Ecuadorian police arrest ex-vice president in raid on Mexican embassy – Mexico cuts diplomatic ties

On Saturday, Nicaragua also severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

6.4. 22:40

Mexico has severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican embassy in Ecuador's capital, Quito, on Friday. In connection with the raid, the police arrested the former vice president of Ecuador from the embassy By Jorge Glas, to whom Mexico had granted asylum. Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena several members of the mission's staff were injured in the heavy-handed raid.

In cutting off diplomatic relations, Mexico accused Ecuador of violating international law and Mexico's sovereignty. According to Bárcena, the embassy staff will leave Ecuador immediately.

On Saturday, Nicaragua also severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

Glas acted as a leftist Rafael Correa as vice president in 2013–17. He applied for asylum at the Mexican embassy in December after Ecuador issued an arrest warrant for him on corruption charges. Glas has denied the charges. Mexico granted Glas asylum on Friday, further straining the countries' already strained relations.

Correa has been sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for corruption. Glas, on the other hand, previously spent years in prison due to a corruption conviction, but was released from prison in November.

BBCaccording to Glas has been transferred to a high-security prison in the city of Guayaquil, where he is awaiting trial.