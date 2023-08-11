Friday, August 11, 2023
Latin America | Ecuador arrested six Colombians in connection with the death of the presidential candidate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Latin America

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead Wednesday night after a campaign event.

in Ecuador six people have been arrested in connection with the presidential candidate’s death, and one suspected attacker has been shot dead, the police say.

All the suspects are Colombian, including the one who was killed, the police told the news agency AFP. The country’s interior minister Juan Zapata had previously implied that all the suspects in the death are foreigners.

Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead in the country’s capital, Quito, after a campaign event he held on Wednesday night. He was one of eight candidates in the presidential election scheduled for later this month.

