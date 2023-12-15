Growing at higher rates is an imperative for Latin America and the Caribbean. The region, one of the most unequal in the world, has accumulated a decade of weak growth that prevents it from adequately facing its development challenges. This year will close with an expansion of its economies of 2.2% and in 2024 it is estimated that it will be only 1.9%. The unambitious figures worry its leaders. This was stated this Friday at the launch of the report Latin American Economic Outlook 2023: Investing for sustainable developmentheld at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in Santiago, Chile.

The document is the result of joint work carried out by CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Commission European. It proposes a work agenda to promote investment, support growth, generate more formal jobs and advance towards sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Some of the participants in the launch of the report 'Latin American Economic Outlook 2023: Investing for sustainable development'. CRISTIAN SOTO QUIROZ

Fernando Carrillo, vice president of Grupo PRISA, publishing company of EL PAÍS, said that, in addition to economic challenges, the region also faces important political challenges. Among them, he mentioned the importance of deepening the region's democracies by encouraging elements of greater participation. “We are talking about how to combat disenchantment with democracy that has opened an authoritarian siege, and we are talking about how we achieve a new social contract and a joint fight against corruption where the silver bullet is social dialogue. It seems to me that we should talk about the need to recover those spaces that have been lost in the Latin American sphere,” Carrillo analyzed.

The meeting was opened by the recently inaugurated president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, who, through a recorded video, mentioned that one of his country's challenges is to generate greater attractiveness for public-private investment that allows for the generation of more and better jobs and drive sustainable growth. “We cannot continue repeating the policies of the past expecting a different result,” he said. Then it was the turn of Matthias Cormann, secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), who, also through a video, called to take advantage of the region's resources, such as lithium, copper and nickel, to advance the energy transition and attract investments.

After these interventions, the Secretary General of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, took the floor, providing a brief summary of the report and listing the problems facing the region, such as low growth rates. “The low growth is not temporary. In the decade between 2014 and 2024 we will have growth of only 0.8%, even lower than the lost decade of the 1980s, he noted. Likewise, he explained that productivity is stagnant and that, although the labor market has managed to recover pre-pandemic levels, two thirds of the population still depends on informal employment and there are 181 million people who are in poverty and 70 million in poverty. situation of extreme poverty.

José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, during the launch of the report. CRISTIAN SOTO QUIROZ

“Latin America presents a significant lag in investment, investing 20% ​​of GDP, a value lower than developing countries in the rest of the world and far below Asia, which invests 39% of GDP,” he said. In this scenario, he pointed out that it is key to increase investment through productive bets. “At ECLAC we have been proposing 14 potentially dynamic sectors that in this report we have grouped into four large areas: green transition, digital transformation, health and care economy, and sustainable agriculture and food systems,” he said.

The director of the OECD Development Center, Ragnheiður Elín Árnadóttir, complemented this data and mentioned the importance of creating physical and human capital in the region, particularly in industries with greater capacity to create employment such as manufacturing and renewable energies. After her, the representative in Chile of the CAF – development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, Julián Suárez Migliozzi, spoke about the role of financial institutions, in particular development banks, to capitalize on these challenges in pursuit of support for micro , small and medium-sized businesses, and also to support strategic sectors of the various economies in the region. In that sense, he also highlighted the progress of the thematic bond market linked to sustainability. “This type of instruments has been growing, in the context of issues in the region, 22% of total public bond issues in 2022 were related to these thematic bonds and there is room for forward,” he stressed.

Ragnheiður Elín Árnadóttir, director of the OECD Development Center, this Friday in Santiago. CRISTIAN SOTO QUIROZ

For his part, Ewout Sandker, head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union in Chile (EU), highlighted the progress on Europe's agenda with countries in the region such as the Advanced Framework Agreement signed this week between Chile and the European Union in Brussels, which modernizes the Association Agreement in force since 2003.

After a round of applause for the presenters of the report, a panel discussion was held in which leaders from various countries and organizations presented their views on the current situation in the region and the paths to move towards sustainable development.

Jorge Iván González, Minister Director of the National Planning Department of Colombia, called for adapting global finances towards sustainable challenges, while João Rossi, Director of International Organizations of the Ministry of Planning and Budget of Brazil, spoke about how to articulate the presidency of the G20, today in Brazilian hands, with the regional development agenda based on sustainability. In turn, Karla Flores, director of InvestChile, recounted the contribution of foreign investment, which today is 8% of Chile's GDP. The authority also detailed that today 30% of formal jobs in the country are generated by foreign companies, and that their salaries are 39% higher than the national average.

Fernando Carrillo, first vice president of the PRISA Board of Directors, during the report launch. CRISTIAN SOTO QUIROZ

Among the exhibitors, Roberto Muñoz Laporte, CEO of Telefónica Chile; Javier Díaz Fajardo, co-president of the International Development Finance Club; Andrea Costafreda, Programmatic Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of Oxfam Intermón, and María Teresa Ruiz-Tagle, executive director of Business Leaders for Climate Action, who delved into the idea of ​​advancing towards environmental, social and governance challenges and taking advantage the potential of the region to lead a new development model from Latin America to the world.