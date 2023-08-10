The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has caused consternation in Latin America. From Argentina to Mexico, the countries of the region have come together to condemn the crime against the politician and journalist, have offered their condolences and expressed their rejection of violence. “These are very difficult, unfortunate moments and also reprehensible, very painful events,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a press conference on Thursday. The president, however, pointed out that the atmosphere prior to the election on August 20 in the South American country has given rise to the “sensationalist” accusations of two Mexican criminal organizations, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Cartel de Sinaloa, of being behind the attack.

“I would not dare to advance anything about the reasons, because there are no elements,” said López Obrador, before describing the lines that point to the Mexican cartels as “hypotheses and conjectures.” The president of Mexico called for “acting with great responsibility and seriousness” before advancing conclusions and “lightly blaming anyone.” “We must not forget that things are always invented and even more so during electoral times,” he added.

Villavicencio himself had denounced threats from criminal groups with ties to the Mexican cartels. “They said they were going to break me, but I’m not afraid of them,” said the Ecuadorian politician. The candidate, who presented himself in the campaign as a battering ram against corruption and organized crime, pointed directly to the Los Choneros gang, the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel in the region, and to one of its leaders, José Adolfo Macías. Villamar, aka phyto.

Hours after the murder, after holding a rally at a school in Quito, the country’s capital, a video circulated on social networks in which the Los Lobos group, an ally of the rival Jalisco Cartel, claimed responsibility for the attack. The recorded message is similar to those that organizations in Mexico have launched on other occasions, although the authenticity of the images has been doubted and it has also been argued that it could have been a fabrication by Los Choneros. The tentacles of both Mexican cartels extend to South America, where they have established alliances to strengthen drug trafficking routes from Colombia and neighboring countries such as Ecuador and Venezuela.

The fight against drug trafficking and insecurity was consolidated as one of the axes of the presidential campaign, given the increase in violence in recent years, despite the fact that Ecuador was traditionally considered one of the safest countries in the region. “A consensus can be achieved and that the parties understand that security needs do not understand politics, any of us can be killed,” said Correísta candidate Luisa González, leader in the polls, in an interview with EL PAÍS at the beginning of of July.

González suspended a campaign event after learning the news. Other contenders across the ideological spectrum, from leftist Yaku Pérez to businessman Jan Topic, followed suit. “We still haven’t found a way to react to the horror and pain,” said Movimiento Construye, Villavicencio’s party. “Ecuador has become a failed state,” said former President Rafael Correa and launched harsh criticism of the government of Guillermo Lasso. “You destroyed Ecuador because of your ineptitude and greed.”

The Government of Colombian Gustavo Petro offered its condolences to friends and family, and I trust that the institutions of the neighboring country are strong enough to clarify the facts. “The Colombian Foreign Ministry vehemently rejects the assassination of the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio,” read a statement. The Peruvian authorities expressed “their strongest rejection of any act of violence and intimidation that affects the development of democracy in the region.”

The Lula da Silva Administration in Brazil emphasized its “deep dismay” and trusted that those responsible will be brought to justice. The Government of Alberto Fernández in Argentina declared its solidarity with the people of Ecuador”. “This unjustifiable fact reminds us of the importance of strengthening democratic coexistence and dialogue as a tool to fight intolerance and violence,” said the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The signs of rejection also spread throughout Central America. “Defeating organized crime is the mandate of our democracies,” said Honduran President Xiomara Castro. “It cannot be tolerated that political violence threatens life and democracy, peace and justice must prevail,” said Guatemalan Alejandro Giammattei.

The Organization of American States (OAS) called the assassination “savage” and “a tragic act.” “We urge all candidates to strengthen their security measures and the authorities to provide the necessary support to guarantee the integrity of the participants,” the OAS electoral observation mission demanded.

Beyond Latin America, the United States offered to support investigations into the crime. China trusted that the main political actors will maintain the stability of the country. France described the attack as a barbaric act and Spain ratified its support for the institutions and the democratic process in the South American country.

President Lasso decreed a state of emergency throughout the country for the next 60 days. “This is a political crime that acquires a terrorist character and we do not doubt that it is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” said the president, who was close to Villavicencio. Lasso pointed to organized crime and recalled the threats that the candidate had reported in recent weeks. The decision of the National Electoral Council was to keep the date to celebrate the first round of the elections in 10 days.

