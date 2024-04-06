Mexico receives almost unanimous support in the region after the police raid on its embassy in Ecuador. The Organization of American States (OAS) has expressed its solidarity with the Mexican Government after the Ecuadorian authorities forcibly took away former Vice President Jorge Glas, convicted in two cases of corruption and who had been requested political asylum hours before. “The General Secretariat rejects any action that violates or puts at risk the inviolability of the premises in diplomatic missions,” he said in a statement. The organization has recalled that member states have the obligation “not to invoke rules of domestic law” to justify the violation of international obligations, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, in force since 1963.

The OAS believes that the events that occurred Friday night at the Mexican diplomatic legation in Quito warrant a meeting of its permanent council. The organization chaired by Luis Almagro has called this Saturday for the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The organization located in Washington was preceded by other messages of support for the Mexican State in the face of actions that violate the right to international asylum. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he stands in solidarity with his friend, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Brazilian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which he condemns in firm terms the actions carried out by the Government of Daniel Noboa.

“The measure carried out by the Ecuadorian Government constitutes a serious precedent,” said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry. He assures that the entry of the special police into the embassy is the subject of “strong repudiation” beyond any justification that has been given for the arrest of the politician Glas.

Gabriel Boric, the Chilean president, has also supported López Obrador in the face of the violation of Mexican sovereignty. The Chilean Executive has expressed its “deep concern” about the violation of the right to asylum and has cited the Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in force since 1961. This establishes that the premises of the mission “are inviolable and agents of the receiving State will not be able to penetrate on them without consent.” In the same tone as the OAS, Chile asks the two nations in conflict to promptly overcome their differences.

This has been the opinion of the majority of Latin American leaders. But there are some presidents who have called for action. Colombian Gustavo Petro assures that his country will promote an action so that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights issues precautionary measures in favor of Jorge Glass, who had been in the Mexican embassy since December 17 and who “his right was barbarously violated.” to the asylum.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Ideological tendencies have not prevented us from condemning the actions that occurred on Friday night. Although there are some nations that have made nuances in the conflict. “The Caracas Convention on Diplomatic Asylum applies to both the territorial State and the asylum seeker, who must take special account in which cases it would not be appropriate to grant diplomatic asylum, including people prosecuted for common crimes,” the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicatedwho recalled the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, has also rejected “the transgression of the right to asylum” by Jorge Glas, who was waiting for safe conduct that would allow him to leave the Mexican headquarters in Quito after more than three months as a guest. This, the president assures, has shown the violation of international law and “affected the brotherhood and peaceful coexistence” of the region. Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has been one of those who benefited from the right to asylum provided by the Mexican State.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.