Latin America | China’s economic and political clout entices Latin American countries to move behind the great power

Researcher: US Taiwan policy is “do as I say, not as I do”.

Fighting The intense diplomatic war between China and Taiwan is also taking place in Latin America. The disproportion between a superpower with a population of 1.4 billion and an island with 24 million inhabitants can be seen in the fact that more and more countries, also on the opposite side of the Pacific Ocean, have abandoned Taiwan and become China’s ally or at least a supporter.

In March, Honduras severed relations with Taiwan. Loyalties will be weighed next in Paraguay, which will hold its presidential election in April. There the opposition candidate Efrain Alegre has vowed to reassess relations with Taiwan if he wins.

In Latin America, for example, Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua have previously become China’s backers.

“We are experiencing a geopolitical reorganization of the world. With that, China also competes for Latin America’s support,” the political analyst estimates Zoyla Madridwho recently retired from the National University of Honduras.

According to him, Honduras’ decision was a blow to the United States.

“The United States has seven military bases in Honduras, and until now Washington has always trusted Honduras geopolitically and militarily,” Madrid formulates.

The United States does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but the two countries have a “strong informal relationship,” according to the US State Department.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important ally and largest arms supplier.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, which it has announced it will annex into China one day, by force if necessary. In accordance with its One China policy, the great power does not allow countries to recognize both China and Taiwan.

After the change of line in Honduras, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington has offered “its support to the people of Taiwan” but at the same time supported the one-China policy.

Honduran sociologist Pablo Carias assesses the news agency AFP that Washington’s position is “do as I say, not as I do”.

“The United States recommends that we not establish relations with China, and yet they themselves have such.”

Paraguay’s former foreign minister Eladio Loizagan thinks it seems unlikely that his country will shift its support to Beijing “although it cannot be ignored that there would be very high political pressure”.

Analyst Hector Cristaldo has a different opinion.

“If you look at the numbers”, there is nothing to discuss (about loyalty).

According to Cristaldo, trade with Taiwan and China can be compared to whether Puerto Rico and the United States are equal to each other as Paraguay’s trading partners.

Australian working as a lecturer in Taiwan-related studies at a national university Sung Wen-ti estimates that Taiwan is now seeking – as China increases pressure – to strengthen relations with other leading countries. Along with the United States, Sung names Japan, Australia and European countries (in practice the EU) as such.

It has not gone unnoticed that the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen stopovers to New York and Los Angeles were scheduled for the Central American trip that started on Saturday. According to Sung, Taiwan has played an even more visible role in the intensifying competition between the United States and China.

“The United States must increasingly prioritize what it uses its strategic resources for. In terms of economic aid, China may have more opportunities to find friends in Latin America, Africa and the Pacific Islands,” the researcher compares.