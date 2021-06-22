A protester holds a poster during a protest to demand better wages in Argentina on June 18. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN / Reuters

The gap between extreme wealth and extreme poverty that characterizes Latin America and the Caribbean has become even more acute as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) stresses that the health and economic crisis has also exposed the enormous concentration of power in the hands of a few and the fragmentation of social security systems. In your report Trapped: High Inequality and Low Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, launched virtually this Tuesday, analyzes some obstacles to the development of the region and proposes to implement universal social protection systems to overcome them.

“Despite the advances of the last decades, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean are more unequal than those of other regions with similar levels of development, and their social indicators are still below those expected for their income level. average, ”the document describes. For the UNDP, the lack of competition derived from the concentration of power by companies with great political influence, the multiple types of violence and the application of partial and inefficient social policies hinder regional development.

“The report calls on Latin Americans to understand the connection between all these factors and highlights an entry point that can serve to break free from low growth and high inequality: the implementation of universal social protection systems that are redistributive, fiscally sustainable. and more favorable to growth, ”highlights the United Nations Deputy Under-Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director, Luis Felipe López Calva.

The international organization highlights that the current structure of social protection in the region differs greatly depending on the employment situation, with workers with a formal contract covered by social security programs, job stability and regulated minimum wage, and workers in the informal market, who lack these Rights. In parallel, many states have social assistance programs for those with incomes below the poverty line. To reduce inequality, UNDP advocates that social protection be universal, with the same source of financing for each program and the same quality.

Another problem detected is fiscal policies, which are ineffective for income redistribution. According to the United Nations, the majority of the population supports raising taxes on those who earn the most, which gives room for tax reforms aimed at creating more just and equitable societies. However, the links between business elites and politics complicate any change: “This influence is exerted through interference in tax reforms, in ways that range from the lockdown to increases in taxes on businesses and their owners, to jeopardizing fiscal resources through pressure for exemptions and subsidies for their operations, which displace redistributive spending ”.

Violence is another obstacle to regional development. Latin America and the Caribbean is home to only 9% of the world’s population, but it currently represents 34% of all violent deaths. “Progress is possible, although it will only be achieved if the policies adopted address underlying power imbalances between actors to foster conditions in which conflicts can be resolved through peaceful rather than violent mechanisms,” the report warns.

The UNDP concludes that the progress made in Latin America in recent decades to become a middle-income region is unstable and disappears rapidly in the event of a crisis, as has been seen with the current pandemic. To avoid further setbacks, any policy must address the aforementioned structural challenges.

