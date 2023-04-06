The family photo this time was a screenshot. Andrés Manuel López Obrador led a video call this Wednesday with his counterparts in the region to promote an anti-inflation plan to help curb the rise in prices of basic foods. Among the measures are lowering tariffs between countries and promoting the exchange of essential products to support the most vulnerable population. “We met at the initiative of Mexico to find joint solutions to face price pressures and shortages present in the region, as well as to strengthen regional integration and trade,” says the presidential statement of the recently created Alliance of Countries of America Latin America and the Caribbean against Inflation.

The event was attended by Alberto Fernández from Argentina; Miguel Diaz Canel of Cuba; Gabriel Boric from Chile; Xiomara Castro from Honduras, Luis Arce, President of Bolivia and Juan Antonio Briceño, from Belize. Among the ministers who participated, the Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez and Germán Umaña, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Colombia stand out. Notably absent was Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, who sent a representative. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is also part of the agreement as president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The commercial agreement between countries seeks to provide commercial, logistical and financial facilities between countries. To do this, it proposes to expedite imports and exports through ports and borders. It also seeks, among other measures, to harmonize the regulations and sanitary and phytosanitary certifications of the products. The objective is to promote trade between countries to combat shortages and lower the prices of key goods. In their joint declaration, the countries have invited other States to join the initiative. “We agree to extend the invitation to the other countries in the region to join this initiative, in order to contribute to the comprehensive well-being of Latin America and the Caribbean,” the statement reads.

Initially, the agreement was reviewed as a political nod to other countries with left-wing governments in the region, by the countries that were summoned and by the commitment that Mexico has made in mechanisms such as CELAC and the Pacific Alliance. Government sources in Mexico, however, point out that the agreement is substantially economical. According to this version, Mexico would be interested, for example, in importing beef from Argentina and chicken from Brazil. However, the inclusion of countries like Cuba and Venezuela, which was not initially contemplated in this alliance against inflation, marks the political character that also exists within this association.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard celebrated the rapprochement between the countries and announced that the first results of the agreement will be shown at a forthcoming meeting on May 6 and 7 in Cancun. Entrepreneurs, agricultural and peasant organizations, as well as authorities from the 11 countries will participate in this meeting.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country