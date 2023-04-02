In the sixties, singer-songwriters used to appeal in their lyrics to the dream of Latin American brotherhood. Nations that, with a shared past and language, would have a common future of prosperity if they woke up to stop being pawns in the power games of the powers.

But in the 21st century, that idealized Latin American unity barely appears in one or another university bar and in some academic forums. It is not that there have not been concrete attempts, such as Mercosur. However, the loss of ideological sympathies, the arrival of new authoritarianisms and The increase in mistrust keeps this type of initiative practically frozen.

2023 loomed as an ideal year for the region to jointly face common problems in this polarized world. A world that also needs this region. Here are several of the most important green lungs on the planet, such as the Amazon, and key resources for the energy transition such as lithium. But little has been seen regarding projects in common. Instead, Tensions and disputes have abounded over Twitter, in international relations in the style of a Roman coliseum.

Argentina and Ecuador have just withdrawn their respective ambassadors after a former minister of the government of Rafael Correa, investigated by the Ecuadorian justice system, escaped from the Argentine embassy in Quito, where she was taking refuge, and appeared in Venezuela. President Guillermo Lasso wrote on Twitter: “I am very sorry that Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, has put his personal friendship and political identity with Rafael Correa ahead of the fraternal relationship between the peoples of Argentina and Ecuador.”

Fernández responded in the same way: “Make the effort not to mix this incident resulting from the lack of skill of Ecuadorian State officials with the love that binds our peoples.”

It is not Fernández’s first diplomatic problem. Already with his Chilean colleague, Gabriel Boric, with whom he shares ideological positions, was caught up in a controversy. The matter began because the Argentine president, as part of the Puebla Group, signed a letter that criticized the justice of the neighboring country, due to the postponement of the oral trial against a friendly Chilean politician, the former parliamentarian and former presidential candidate Marco Enríquez Ominami. “I respect the institutions, I expect the same from my colleagues,” Boric replied when asked about the letter signed by Fernández.

Chile, for its part, sparked controversy with Bolivia and Venezuela due to the migratory crisis. The southern country maintained that these countries put obstacles in the way of receiving their irregular migrants back, to which the Venezuelan foreign minister, Yván Gil, demanded that Chile respect the human rights of this population. The majority are Venezuelans fleeing the social and political crisis created by the government that Gil rightly represents.

The government of Dina Boluarte in Peru has had tensions with almost all the leftist leaders in Latin America. So much so, that even the Parliament of that country declared a person non grata Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Almost at the same time, the Peruvian government withdrew its ambassador to Mexico after the president of that country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), said that he would continue to support the ousted Pedro Castillo.

AMLO, who on other occasions has appealed to the traditional principle of “non-interference” in Mexican diplomacy, even maintained in one of his morning conferences that the dismissal of Castillo is a farce. “Democracy was trampled on and a great injustice was committed by removing him and jail him, and then establish a de facto authoritarian and repressive government,” he said.

The Bukele-Petro fight

But the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, and his Colombian colleague Gustavo Petro wage the toughest fight, which has been in the Twitter ring for months. In the most heated part of this exchange, Petro cited a CNN tweet in which it was reported that New York prosecutors accused Bukele government officials of agreeing with gang members. Petro wrote on the social network: “Better than making government agreements under the table is that justice can make them on the table without deception and in search of peace.”

Bukele, a permanent Twitter user, was quick to reply: “I don’t understand your obsession with El Salvador. Isn’t his son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Everything is good at home?”. Bukele pointed out to Petro that the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office is investigating his son Nicolás Petro for allegedly charging commissions to businessmen and prisoners in exchange for presidential favors.

Agree. First he accuses of inhumane treatment and now they speak of “better conditions.” Also, I don’t understand your obsession with El Salvador. Isn’t your son the one who makes pacts under the table and also for money? Everything is good at home? 🙃 https://t.co/zLjoZoy66R — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 9, 2023

Both require an enemy to put them in international public opinion. They are needed in attack and defense to build an idyllic narrative of their actions and be considered as heroes

Colombian analyst Nury Gómez argues that the international political contest ceased to be deliberative and became adversative. “A vision of the nation is not assumed, they govern according to the ranking obtained in favorability surveys. They govern to capture the attention of the citizen connected through Twitter, with orders more than dialogues and with country agendas frozen in time”.

In the particular case of the tweet conflict between Bukele and Petro, Gómez affirms that both they want to be seen as the leaders of their sectors: “Bukele, with maximum acceptance in his country, assumes the archetype of ‘authoritarian father’, with the discourse that ‘it is necessary to eradicate evil at the root’ to save its citizens from criminals. The violation of human rights does not matter. Petro, on his side, has wanted to be the symbol and the voice of the Latin American left. In the 2022 inauguration speech he makes it clear. Both require an enemy to put them in international public opinion. They are needed in attack and defense to build an idyllic narrative of their actions and be considered as heroes. Petro does not have the acceptance or the results of Bukele, but he does have a fan base that defends him”.

Jeanne Simon, a political analyst and academic at the University of Concepción, Chile, adds that what was seen between Bukele and Petro “has to do with the new style of the presidents, which comes from Donald Trump, in that they use this network as an almost official means of communication (…) It has to do with new styles of rulers, especially of a populist nature”.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, and Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia. Photo: EFE / Mauricio Duenas. EFE

Sebastian Grundberger, director of the Program for Political Parties and Democracy in Latin America at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, told Connectas that “Twitter shows that possibility of setting the agenda immediately. We see people like Rafael Correa, the former Ecuadorian president convicted of corruption, who is sending a battery of tweets from Belgium all the time. Or this discussion between Petro and Bukele, two people who have a lot of ideological differences, but something in common: a very big ego and a conviction that they play some role or historical role”.

It is that in the absence of regional leaders and with more and more presidents who flirt with authoritarianism, Latin America will hardly advance in integration. As Francis Espinoza, a Chilean political scientist, says, “autocracies do not believe in multilateralism.”

In addition, the relationship with them is also problematic for democratic governments. And questions arise: how ethical can a common front with authoritarian allies be? Wouldn’t doing so give international support to anti-democratic regimes like Daniel Ortega’s in Nicaragua, which expels and deprives opponents of their nationality, or Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, who represses his opposition? Perhaps a true Latin American brotherhood can only be aspired to when all countries share something basic: full democracy.

CHRISTIAN ASCENCIO

CONNECTS (**)

Member of the Editorial Board of Connectas.

(**) Non-profit journalistic initiative that promotes the production, exchange, training and dissemination of information on key issues for the development of the Americas.

