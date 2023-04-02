It has been weeks of tension and nervousness in the global banking sector. After the fall of three medium-sized banks in the United States, the European giant Credit Suisse had to be rescued by its competitor UBS and on March 24 the continent’s banks lived a Black Friday on the Stock Market dragged by doubts about Deutsche Bank, another entity that has been showing signs of weakness for years. In advanced economies, all the banks are raising the hood to see what condition their engine is in.

This had an initial impact in Latin America. The shares of the banks fell in the respective stock markets, the currencies felt a first blow. But in the region, cured of scares in terms of banking crises, the authorities are more concerned with a problem that looks set to be more lasting: the impossibility of cutting interest rates. Coupled with the stress that banks are experiencing, this could trigger a wave of debt defaults, two rating agencies warn.

This week, both the Mexican and Colombian central banks raised their benchmark interest rate. They did so in a smaller increase than before, but both sent signals that they will not be able to cut the rate unless inflation subsides significantly. In Mexico, inflation stands at 7.12%, slightly less than the 7.91% registered in January, but still well above the supervisor’s target range of between 2% and 4%. In Colombia, inflation grew close to 13.3% in both January and February. This Saturday the data for March will be published. Both banks may be nearing the end of the bullish cycle, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to lower rates.

For its part, in Brazil, this week the concerns of the Copom, the central bank’s monetary policy council, were made known in the minutes of their last meeting. “The minutes of the Copom meeting will have dashed any hopes (particularly in the government) that councilors will resort to interest rate cuts anytime soon,” analysts at British firm Capital Economics wrote on Friday.

“While policymakers are concerned about debt and bank risks, they stressed that they are more likely to use macro prudential measures rather than interest rate cuts if trouble breaks out,” they added. In addition, the minutes warned that a new fiscal rule would not automatically allow for a looser monetary stance. The meeting was held before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sent his proposal to congress on Thursday.

“Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Copom is clearly concerned that inflation expectations have become unanchored,” the analysts wrote. “Whereas in February this was considered a risk, Copom now believes it has materialized. Analysts’ inflation expectations have risen and no longer appear to be holding low,” they emphasized.

High interest rates, both in developed countries and in Latin American countries themselves, could trigger a wave of debt defaults, according to a report by the credit risk rating company S&P Global. For governments and companies, financing is becoming more expensive with the rate hikes.

“Although benchmark interest rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels in Asia, they are notably higher in Latin America,” write specialists Gregoire Rycx and José Pérez of S&P Global in a recent report. “In fact, the degree of monetary policy interest rate tightening, as measured by the current rate compared to its five-year average, far exceeds what has been seen in recent history, roughly twice as much tightening as during the great financial crisis”, they pointed out.

Non-financial entities, that is, companies and corporations that are not banks, are the most affected “which raises concerns about the potential increase in default rates,” said S&P. The country with the highest risk of default, they said, is Brazil.

The issue of contagion from global banks to the region seems to be less urgent. On Thursday, the president of the central bank in Chile assured in a meeting with journalists that “the outlook is still uncertain, but so far the macroeconomic effects do not seem significant.” The Bank of Mexico, for its part, communicated a similar sentiment, saying that the failure of banks in the US and Europe “has had a limited impact on the national financial system.”

The risk rating agency Fitch Ratings agrees. In a report sent this week, its analysts assured: “The direct consequences, contagion risks and second order effects of the recent bank failures in the US and the sale of Credit Suisse led by the government will be limited for banks Latin Americans due to little or no direct exposure.

“Given the history of inflation in Latin America, central banks in the region began to tighten monetary policy in March 2021… long before most developed markets began to tighten their expansionary policy due to the pandemic,” they wrote. Fitch analysts Theresa Paiz, Alejandro García and Laura Kaster. “As a result, headline inflation appears to have already peaked, with the exception of Colombia and Peru, although the pace and extent of disinflation remain uncertain. Latin American banks will face the risks of higher rates for longer,” they added.

Although specialists and authorities see their national banks as solid enough not to catch the crisis in developed countries, it could impact them economically. On Monday, the director of the World Bank’s Insights Group Ayhan Kose warned that the banking crisis could lead to slower growth globally, perhaps “a lost decade.” “The slowdown that we are describing…could be much more acute if another global financial crisis breaks out, especially if that crisis is accompanied by a global recession,” Kose said.

In the background of this global scenario painted by the multilateral are the social protests over inequality and poverty that have exploded in the region in recent years. While the most recent ones, in Peru, show signs of having calmed down, a new alert focus is emerging: Ecuador.

“Ecuador’s political crisis deepened after the country’s constitutional court ruled that impeachment hearings against President Guillermo Lasso can begin, and opposition lawmakers say they have the votes to oust him,” Capital analysts wrote. Economics on Friday. Lasso, “one of the few remaining market-friendly presidents in the region,” completed a deal with the International Monetary Fund in December last year, Capital said, but the reform agenda the president proposed appears to have stalled. In 2020, under the previous Administration, the country defaulted on its sovereign debt.

“The opposition is gaining momentum, which increases the risk of a shift to the populist left in the 2025 presidential election,” Capital said. “Ecuador’s dollar borrowing costs are likely to remain prohibitively high and another sovereign default is a growing risk.”

