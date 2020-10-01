“No his 30 pesos, his 30 años! It is not the 30 peso business – the increase in the price of the metro ticket, the spark that ignited the powder – but the 30 year affair. This cry of Chilean youth told by itself, a year ago, all the political depth of the popular uprising which was to last for long months, until the confinement imposed, in March, by the Covid-19 pandemic. At issue: thirty years of a transition that has accommodated the institutional heritage of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and which has perpetuated the neoliberal economic model machined in the macabre Chilean laboratory, after the fatal coup d’etat to the president socialist Salvador Allende, September 11, 1974.

This political emergence is historic caesura: the Chilean people affirmed, anger and joy mixed, their will to be heard, taken into account and, between neighborhood assemblies and occupation of public space, their will to participate in political choices. Until then, its banishment, since the “return to democracy” in 1990, had produced nothing but social disaster: endemic poverty, dilapidated public health system, two-tier education, the rule of pension funds.

In the momentum of October, all the movements that have arisen in recent decades came together to challenge an unjust order still carrying the genes of the authoritarian and anti-social policies of the dictatorship: the struggles for pay-as-you-go pensions, the feminist struggle, student demonstrations, the Mapuche movement against the spoliation of their ancestral lands.

State of health emergency and curfew, popular anger contained

The response of the ruling right to these social demands: an incredible outburst of violence that left 26 dead and 11,564 injured (see opposite). In the police stations, the shadow of torture, rape, inhuman and degrading treatment testified to this authoritarian vice that continues and still marks the flesh. The abuses and the thorny bullets did not get the better of the revolt. But the pandemic came to put a stop to this popular outbreak. State of health emergency, curfew, precarious jobs destroyed: the government worked to contain the revolt, leaving the most deprived, who live and work day by day, to their dismay, in a country shaken by spasms real food riots.

The anger did not die out however and in this crisis, the popular movement opened a breach, by imposing the idea of ​​a change of Constitution. On November 15, 2019, the political forces agreed a minimum on the timetable for a constituent process. Still in force, the 1980 Constitution, inherited from the dictatorship, makes “free economic initiative” the foundation of social and political organization. Although amended since the fall of Pinochet, it appears as a lock, an obstacle to the changes to which the Chilean people aspire. On October 25, voters will have to decide whether to maintain or abandon it. They still have to decide on the nature of the body that would be responsible for drawing up a new fundamental charter: either a mixed Congress made up of equal parts of members elected for this purpose and of sitting parliamentarians (option defended by the government coalition) , or a constituent assembly made up entirely of members elected for the occasion (idea supported by the opposition). If this last configuration were to be retained, this body would be equal, a victory for the feminists, who left their mark on the popular movement. After a first postponement and a few weeks before the consultation, nothing is played; the elite in power is even trying to seize this deadline to regain control. In a context of health crisis not very conducive to democratic debate, the right maneuvers, seeks to muddy the waters and bet on abstention.

A loophole has opened up in the established order

Piñera, who this summer widened the government to nostalgic for the dictatorship, does not shy away from any shenanigans: attempt to establish a quorum below which the ballot would not be valid, refusal of the proxy vote, obscure negotiations on government spending. campaign, confusion over the health protocol accompanying the poll, etc. Feminist activist and environmentalist Lucia Sepulveda even fears that this political sequence offers a ” life buoy “ to the president and his camp, “By establishing the referendum as the only response to requests for substantive changes” expressed in the street, while the process is hampered by “Mechanisms that usurp constituent power”. “The worst is that the state of emergency is maintained with a curfew and military personnel in the streets and a strong repression of any demonstration for the approval of a change of Constitution”, she insists. In this minefield, if the yes to a new Constitution were to win, the battle would only begin. With, on the side of the people, the acquis of politicization of a movement which upset the conscience. “The popular movement has changed the course of recent Chilean history. Social movements have taken into their hands the general interest that the state does not have, defining their aspirations for the common good on the basis of their own deliberations. They have taken on a role they will not give up easily ”, predicts historian Mario Garces. A loophole has opened up in the established order. Against the dictatorship of money and the full powers of the capitalists, Alvaro Ramis, the rector of the Academy of Christian Humanism in Santiago, sees an opportunity to defend the principle of a “Constitution of equality. », Suitable for laying the foundations of a country “Where the rich would be less rich, the poor less poor, and where we would all be less vulnerable to insecurity and contingency. Where everyone could build e, without limits and without arbitrariness, his own life project ”.