Latin America and the United States They represent more than half of the exports of the Spanish publishing industry, according to data released this Tuesday by the Federation of Editors’ Guilds of Spain (FGEE).

52 percent is exported to Latin America and the United States, where what sells the most is religious books in Spanish, with the exception of Argentina, said the executive director of the FGEE, Antonio María Ávila.

The president of the federation, Daniel Fernández, for his part, pointed out at a press conference in Madrid some of the concerns of the sector, such as the fact that some Latin American countries, main market of the Spanish publishing industry, are in a “complicated” situation.

Last year the turnover of this industry grew by 5.5 percent and reached 2,718.52 million euros.

However, the president of the Spanish publishers warned of some signs of “concern” in the sector due to the increase in production and paper costs, which for the moment has not been transferred to the sales price of books and that is why they are “stressing” the income statements of publishing companies.

The entity presented the 41st edition of the Liber book fair, which between October 3 and 6 will take place in Madrid with 373 participating companies from 13 countries and with Poland as the guest of honor.

Liber, a professional fair dedicated to the export of books in Spanish that is held alternately between Barcelona and Madridthis year has the participation of companies from countries such as Colombia, the United States, Panama and Venezuela.

A third of the exports of the Spanish publishing sector are closed after this fair, in which publishers will participate in meetings with importers, distributors, booksellers, buyers of rights and heads of public organizations and libraries, literary agents, university professors, editors and journalists, a total of 332 professionals from 53 countries.

EFE.

