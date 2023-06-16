“Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the decisions we’ve made in recent years,” declared United States President Joe Biden in his most recent State of the Union address.

Biden made this statement supported by an aggressive industrial policy on the part of the US government during the last two years, emblematized by the approval of three laws with billions of dollars in stimulus.

A law (Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) to promote infrastructure in the next 5 years with an investment of 110,000 million dollars. Another (Chips and Science Act) with 52,000 million dollars for the domestic development of semiconductors and technological research. In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act will invest 369,000 million dollars in US industries for the energy transition towards decarbonization and for the fight against climate change.

This industrial policy of the federal government – making millions of investments and intervening in strategic sectors to attract jobs back to the United States – aims to limit China in critical value chains in the context of geopolitical competition, moving away from the narrative of free trade, which has lost its dominance in Washington since the previous administration.

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a political battle of symbolic differentiation. In front of their electorates, however, most Democrats and Republicans are concurring in the narrative of bringing jobs back to the United States, of reindustrializing the country.

“For too many decades, we have imported projects and exported jobs. Now, thanks to what all of you have done, we are exporting American goods and creating American jobs,” Biden said in defending his new industrial policy.

This has generated criticism from its European allies and others such as Japan, pointing out that the subsidies and exemptions that the United States is giving to its industrialists generate unfair competition and violate free trade.

As summarized by Derek Thompson in the magazine The Atlantic: “The era of free trade in the United States is over. Industrial policy is the new fashion. After decades of trade with China and declining manufacturing jobs, the US is embracing a new economic theory: build more and build it all here.

Beyond the ideological level, in practice it is necessary to ask what is the best position for Latin America in the face of this policy.

In this context, from the original concept of offshoring (basing services or processes of a company in a location with better costs) went to the concept of near-shoring (base them near headquarters), and then to friend-shoring (base it on a close friend country), this second with a clear nuance explained by geopolitical competition.

Initially there are at least two areas of opportunity for Latin America:

– One is derived from this policy of friend-shoring, in which the region can benefit from these investment movements, which seem to only increase in the future. Countries like Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Costa Rica are in a privileged position to do so.

– The second is that the countries of the region, far from dogmas, must consider the implementation of their own industrial policies. In the context of the decarbonisation of the world economy and the energy transition, digitization and the deployment of artificial intelligence and geopolitical competition, new development opportunities will arise.

As the US demonstrates by example, these are not born alone in the market, and must be accompanied by government policies that encourage sectors that are defined as strategic.

This entails the search for strategic niches. And our choices must be wise, because our investment margins do not compare with those of the developed world.

Our worst handicap in this field is ideological. Unlike Asian pragmatism, now adopted by the US and even by Europe, in Latin America we tend to get stuck and be servants of the extreme dogmas between the free market or just statism. Being a region derived from miscegenation, it is curious that it costs us so much to be eclectic. But we better learn it, and fast.

We must realize regionally that, in this context of transformation and competition, there is a window to reinvent our development as a region.

Carlos Alvarado-Quesada He is a former president of Costa Rica, a professor at the Fletcher School of Tufts University, and a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow of the Bosch Foundation.

