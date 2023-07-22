In the midst of a supposed “new Cold War” between the US and China, the European Union seeks to project itself as a third option for Latin American countries. On Monday and Tuesday (17th and 18th), the third summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC, and the EU was held in Brussels. As a result, tens of billions of euros in European investment have been agreed, which is good news not only for Latin America, but for Europeans as well.

The summit brought together representatives from 60 countries, more than a quarter of all internationally recognized States, 33 from CELAC and 27 from Europe. Celac is the result of a pan-american dilemma that dates back to the end of the 19th century. In 1898, the First International Conference of American States was held in Washington. At that moment, a bifurcation emerged between the defenders of a Pan-Americanism “from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego” and those who prioritized a Latin American integration.

Historic

The bifurcation revolves around cultural and social differences between the Ibero-American countries and the US and Canada, in addition to the obvious asymmetry of political and economic weight between the US and other American countries. Even among the proponents of Latin American integration, there was another cleavage, which excluded the lusophone Brazil, also asymmetrical in relation to its neighbors, especially due to its territorial gigantism. The debate between the two models of Pan-American integration revolved mainly around political issues until the Second World War period.

The consecration of the US as a superpower after the conflict seemed to solve the dilemma. The Organization of American States, OAS, and the Inter-American Development Bank were created, consolidating the hemispheric influence of the USA. Interestingly, it had opposite effects, since sectors of both the right and left resisted the idea of ​​being the “backyard of the USA”, a term used in that period. Proposals to resume Latin American integration began to gain strength.

Such integrations were now focused on economic agendas, such as the Latin American Free Trade Association, Alalc, from 1960, which never took off in practice. Then came attempts at political integration, such as the Rio Group, and regional integrations, which were more successful, such as the Andean Community, Mercosur and the Pacific Alliance. Of course, this is an extremely objective summary of this centenary process, which resulted in Celac in 2010.

In plain English, Celac was born to be an “OAS without the US”. It brings together not only Ibero-American countries, but also 12 English-speaking Caribbean countries, French-speaking Haiti and Suriname, colonized by the Dutch. The history of Celac’s formation is interesting for understanding its role and scope, especially in the midst of the various “alphabet soups” of American integration, which often contribute to its discredit, with frequent new initiatives.

European interest

Celac’s breadth also contributes to the summit’s European vision of serving to consolidate the EU as a partner for the entire region. Of course, this was already valid for several countries. For example, in Brazil, it is often commented on the fact that China is the country’s largest trading partner, with the US in second place, recently overtaken. It is often forgotten, however, that the EU, collectively, is the biggest investor in the country, even if it is not the biggest trading partner.

At the summit, a total of 45 billion euros in European investments was announced, including in strategic areas such as lithium mining, in addition to communications, electric vehicles and the so-called green hydrogen, among others, as well as investments in industrial initiatives in the region. For Latin America, it means the inflow of capital, investments and greater integration into global supply chains. For Europeans, it means space in this supposed “new Cold War” and diversification of their economic partnerships after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the separation between Europe and China.

Among the 41 points of the summit’s final declaration, there are also commitments with investments for energy transition in Latin American countries and investments in island countries. Political negotiation processes in Colombia and Venezuela are also explicitly mentioned. Also mentioned is the need for research, debate and “justice” on the impact of the transatlantic trade on enslaved people.

The most curious point, however, is perhaps the thirteenth, which says that the EU “takes note” of CELAC’s position on the “Islas Malvinas” and the “Falkland Islands”, placing the nomenclature used by Argentina in Castilian on an equal footing with the nomenclature in English used by the United Kingdom. Brazil recognizes the Argentine dispute over the islands and even uses the term Malvinas. The British government protested the use of the term.

The British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, wrote on a social network that “the inhabitants voted in favor of being part of the British family. Argentina and the EU should listen to their democratic choice”.

Speaking of signatures, Nicaragua was the only country that did not sign the final declaration, as it did not agree with the terms used in relation to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. Conflict, in fact, was the subject of only one of the items in the final declaration. If everything agreed is actually implemented over the next few years, the summit between Celac and the EU in 2023 could become a great example of a win-win situation in international politics.