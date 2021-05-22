It is the region with the most deaths per capita in the world. And, in May, it had the worst data on the planet. Latin America and the Caribbean add more than one million deaths from Covid-19, while Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru account for 89% of deaths. A context in which vaccination progresses slowly, with only 3% of the population inoculated.

14 months after the pandemic reached Latin America and the Caribbean, Covid-19 already leaves more than a million dead. It was announced by Carissa F Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

“The lives of a million people have been cut short by Covid-19. It is a tragic milestone for all the inhabitants of the region,” said Etienne, who is not optimistic about the near future: “this pandemic is far from over, and it is hitting Latin America hard. “

And it is that only 3% of the population has received a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. “The region is an epicenter of the suffering of Covid-19. It should also be an epicenter for vaccination,” added Etienne, who added that of 153.5 million people vaccinated in America, only 21.6% are in Latin America. and the Caribbean.

Image of Friday, May 21, in a cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico, where the deaths from Covid-19 accumulate © Jorge Duenes / Reuters

Latin America and the Caribbean, the region with the most deaths per capita in the world

Precisely, the region has the highest per capita death rate in the world, with May being especially hard. In this month, 31% of those who died from Covid-19 in the world were registered; Only 8.4% of the world’s population lives in Latin America and the Caribbean. In fact, the 8 countries with the most deaths per capita in the world in the last week were from the region.

The deceased are concentrated mainly in 5 countries, which account for 89% of deaths. Brazil leads, with 44.3%, followed by Mexico, with 22.1%, Colombia, with 8.3%, Argentina, with 7.3% and Peru, with 6.7%.

“Unfortunately, we are among the most affected regions, where the handling of the pandemic has been the most wrong, and now we are suffering the consequences,” Mexican epidemiologist Francisco Moreno Sánchez told Reuters, ensuring that countries minimized Covid-19 thinking that tropical heat would deactivate the virus.

Argentina, in its worst moments; Chile, 63% of the vaccinated population

About 450,000 people have died in Brazil, a country that has left unforgettable images of the pandemic, with the expansion of cemeteries and the overflowing of cities like Manaus, in the Amazon. On Friday he again exceeded 2,000 deaths.

Mexico, which has more than 220,000 deaths, is in a better situation, with half the country in green, according to the epidemiological traffic light, and no department in red.

More complicated is the situation in Colombia, which registered 486 deaths on Friday, for a total that exceeds 83,000 deaths. In fact, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, considers that there are some areas of the country such as the capital, Bogotá, that are experiencing a double third peak of infections, maintaining their numbers since Easter.

The General Hospital of Medellín, in Colombia, which is in full swing of the third wave. © Luis Eduardo Noriega A. / EFE

“The worst moment since the pandemic began,” this is how the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, described the situation in the country. On Friday they registered 35,468 cases, with 695 deaths in the last 24 hours. In fact, from this Saturday the country will have a strict confinement for this weekend and the next two.

The neighboring country, Uruguay, continues in the same vein, which broke record cases on Friday, with 4,604 infections in 24 hours. Bolivia also surpassed its daily record of cases, with 3,005 infections, in 24 hours. For its part, the situation is quite different in Chile, with 63% of the population vaccinated and with daily deaths decreasing.

France 24 with EFE and Reuters