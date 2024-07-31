EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Biodiversity describes the wide variety of living beings that inhabit the Earth, the result of billions of years of evolution. It includes everything from natural ecosystems to genetic differences within each species, whose interactions with the environment underpin the sustenance of life.

Despite its importance for human progress and growing international interest, biodiversity has not been considered a global environmental asset since the Rio Summit in 1992, which has led to its rapid decline. In the case of vertebrates alone, the loss has reached 69% in the last 50 years, mainly due to habitat destruction through agriculture or deforestation, all accelerated by climate change. This lack of attention to biodiversity has led to commitments made by countries, technological development and the mobilization of public and private resources being much lower than those allocated, for example, to the fight against climate change.

How is it possible that humanity does not take urgent measures to prevent the loss of biodiversity? The answer to this question is twofold: first, because of the difficulties that exist in calculating the importance of biodiversity and understanding its role in our survival by providing us with food, water, air, climate regulation, protection, identity and spiritual well-being. Despite abundant scientific research, the economic value of biodiversity is not recognized, a fact that does not allow us to clearly identify investment needs and, therefore, to mobilize the required financial resources.

Secondly, the relative lack of interest on the part of international institutions, especially financial ones, can be explained by the fact that most biodiversity is found in developing countries and in the territories of indigenous communities, whose voice in international forums has not so far occupied the place it deserves.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, for example, indigenous communities safeguard 80% of the world’s biodiversity and 36% of the remaining intact forests are found in their territories. The region has six of the world’s most megadiverse countries, 11 of the Earth’s 14 biomes, and the world’s most biodiverse habitat: the Amazon rainforest, which is home to 40% of global biodiversity, with an alarming loss of more than 90% since 1970. These data highlight the need for new leadership to address the problem of biodiversity loss, one that takes into account the people and communities whose immediate survival depends on it and who hold the knowledge necessary to protect and regenerate it.

Fortunately, important milestones are taking place in recent years that are moving in the right direction. Firstly, in December 2022, COP15 approved the Global Biodiversity Framework which set four objectives for 2050 linked to ecosystems, sustainable use of biodiversity, equitable distribution of genetic resources and financing. In addition, it identified 23 goals for urgent action by 2030, highlighting the restoration of 30% of degraded ecosystems, the conservation of 30% of land, inland and marine waters, reducing the reduction of subsidies harmful to biodiversity by 2025 and mobilizing at least US$200 billion from developed countries by 2030. A new fund was also approved which has already received contributions from several countries, including Spain.

Another key milestone was the 2023 Amazon Summit in Brazil, where the eight countries of the Amazon basin adopted an agreement to combat illegal mining and logging, and the key role of development banks was defined.

In 2024, Brazil and Colombia, the two most megadiverse countries in South America, are the protagonists of biodiversity. The former holds the presidency of the G20, on whose agenda the bioeconomy occupies a prominent place, paving the way for the COP30 on climate change. And Colombia will host the COP16 on Biodiversity in Cali in October.

At CAF, the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, we are supporting these processes, mobilizing new financial resources and giving economic relevance to the ecosystemic approach that proposes the integrated management of land, water and living resources, recognizing that human beings are an essential part of ecosystems. This approach considers ecosystems as key instances for regional integration, reinforcing the vision of Latin America and the Caribbean as a region of solutions.

We are also supporting the Government of Colombia to ensure the success of COP16 in Cali, favouring the presence of indigenous, peasant and Afro-descendant communities, who are best positioned to design actions that lead to the regeneration of ecosystems in a way that is consistent with the social and environmental context.

In addition, we are promoting the presence of scientists and representatives of international financial institutions, with the aim of providing a new vision with a voice from Latin America and the Caribbean to the challenges of biodiversity. CAF will have a pavilion at COP16 open to all countries in the region, which will be a place of dialogue and visibility, where innovative initiatives in ecosystems such as mangroves, the Amazon, the Caribbean, the biogeographic Chocó, Patagonia and the Galapagos will be presented. Likewise, there will be spaces in the area set up in Cali for meetings with civil society and social agents.