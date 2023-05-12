Fevers can do a lot of damage to people and, understood in a symbolic sense, to societies. And there are valuable natural resources that have produced various fevers and dramas in societies.

A gold rush is something already seen and suffered by many people. The word for the discovery of gold in California comes from the mid-19th century, when thousands of gold prospectors came seeking their fortune. They brought with them violence, excessive ambitions and firearms to do justice or attack. Present similarities today have the wave of fever illegal gold exploitation in the Amazonian areas of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia or Peru.

Similarly, the oil rush in the 20th century generated migration, produced investment and changed the economy of several countries. Some of them went from being deserts marked by poverty and sparse population, to spaces with the highest per capita income in the world. But also, like the gold rush, it was the explanation – the “raison d’être” – of many geopolitical ambitions and international tensions, invasions and wars in the Persian Gulf, Nigeria or, more recently, in South Sudan.

If gold and oil have left that mark in which wealth has been combined with misery, economic growth with barbarism, one wonders what will happen to the lithium fever that is beginning. There is in this an eloquent fact of reality collected in a recent report of the International Monetary Fund in which it is indicated that to reach zero emissions by 2050 some metals such as silver, copper, nickel, graphite and rare metals will be key, all of which They are abundant in Latin American countries.

Lithium has now become, if not the most expensive, the most desired metal in the world. This in the face of a growing demand for its role in batteries for an automotive industry that is leaving behind the combustion of oil. This directly affects Latin America because, as far as information is available, it is in this region where there are very large lithium deposits.

The available information is still incomplete but there are relevant data. According to information from the International Energy Agency, Australia currently has 50% of the world’s lithium refining capacity, followed by Chile with more than 25% and China with around 14%. As for reserves, however, the situation is different.

According to the US Geological Survey, only in Bolivia and Chile combined there are about 17 million tons of reserves; another two million in Argentina. Those of Australia would be very large but they are around six million tons. The reserves in Peru -in border areas with Bolivia/Chile- would seem to be important. It is not yet fully certain of their volume, but it could be large due to where they are located. Lithium production in Latin America is still modest but is increasing. In accordance with The Economistlithium production in Chile has already quadrupled between 2009 and 2022 and would continue to grow

What comes next is the big unknown. An important question is how to prevent this wealth from being the basis for future “fevers”, armed conflicts, international interventions, or management by transnational spaces in terms of volumes of production or trade systems that are totally out of the control of the countries. region of. Some speak of a “nationalist” current that would point to increasing state control of the reserves and their extraction and processing.

Speculations aside, the fact is that lithium is of crucial interest for the present and future of several Latin American countries. Therefore, in anticipation of overflows, “fever” and other damage that can accompany these processes, reality would advise that the countries of the region begin to address the issue. It may sound naive to propose this in the context of a region disjointed with each other.

Great news that our countries have lithium reserves. It is at the same time a great challenge that together with this wealth, “fever”, wars and tensions do not come hand in hand, as with gold or oil. The challenge could, almost by chance, begin to generate multilateral spaces to talk first and then design common strategies that allow this wealth not to be the prelude to a “lithium fever” nor to the loss of control over this resource that will be crucial in this century and in the next. May the tragedy of the covid-19 vaccine not happen to us again, in which each one danced on their own and the unpunished pandemic caused tremendous damage in Peru and in the region.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region