The European Union will be the guest of honor at the next 2023 edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL). It is the first time that Europe participates together in an event of these characteristics, so we have a year to find out if European literature exists, where 27 countries and a myriad of official languages ​​coexist. An anthology of new Latin American chronicles called Rage. When one of the coordinators was asked about the link between these countries, he replied that the link was “fright”, referring to a poem by Borges that said: “Love does not unite us, but fear, it will be That’s why I love her so much.”

