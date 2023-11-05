Latin Americans often complain about being far from the rest of the world, but sometimes distance can be an advantage. As the great economic historian Carlos Díaz-Alejandro noted, in “the 1930s and 1940s, most Latin Americans could count themselves lucky.”

After all, “the Spanish and Chinese civil wars, World War II, the depth of the depression in the United States, the Stalinist purges, the political dependence of Asia and Africa, and the pains of decolonization in India and elsewhere could be seen by Brazilians and Mexicans as remote events.”

(See: The energy transition is moving steadily towards the goal of its commitments).

Today, Latin Americans can feel lucky again. If Russian President Vladimir Putin or North Korean leader Kim Jong-un launch a tactical nuclear weapon, at least it won’t land near São Paulo or Santiago.

There are also economic similarities with the interwar period. The 1930s brought about the end of laissez-faire and free trade, and finally the division of humanity into belligerent blocs. The similarities with today’s incipient deglobalization, and the risk that countries will have to choose between China and the United States, are more than fleeting.

In the same essay, Díaz-Alejandro argued that the succession of global crises also brought opportunities for Latin America. Supply difficulties caused by World War II stimulated the production of domestic substitutes, and the absence of foreign capital (in the 1930s and 1940s, British and American lenders had bigger fish to fry) forced countries to adopt policies bolder and more innovative economic initiatives. The result was that growth outpaced the rest of the world, allowing Latin America to quickly recover from the pain of the Great Depression.

The current crises also provide opportunities. The region has benefited from high prices for the raw materials it exports, and the ecological transition could make those same raw materials increasingly valuable. Brian Winter recently defended the “cautious hope, things are better but let’s not get carried away” sentiment that is emerging in some parts of the region. Winter’s first argument is the same as Díaz-Alejandro’s: Latin America is far away and therefore relatively isolated from the turbulence elsewhere.

Favorable proximity

But Latin America is also close, at least to the United States and the enormous North American market. Near-shoring and friend-shoring are potentially big news for the region. Mexico is already benefiting from the arrival of companies that no longer want to produce in China. Could countries further south also benefit?

The third advantage is potentially the biggest: Latin America could become a clean energy powerhouse. It is a sunny, windy and (in some parts) water-rich region, making it highly competitive in solar, wind and hydropower. And if hydrogen technology lives up to expectations, Latin America could soon sell green energy around the world.

(Also: ‘We are outgrowing’, say companies about the entry of solar and wind energy).

On the other hand, if hydrogen proves too bulky, expensive or dangerous for long-distance transport, energy-intensive industries could find it profitable to relocate to the region, as Harvard’s Ricardo Hausmann has argued. This could be a game-changer for growth and jobs.

And of course, Latin America has the minerals and rare earths that anyone thinking green desperately needs. Do you need lithium for your electric car battery? The salt flats of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile are the best places to find it. Brazil, Cuba and Chile also have the scarce cobalt needed by electric vehicle batteries.

There is an additional opportunity that Winter does not mention. In the last quarter of a century, Latin American countries have massively increased the number of students enrolled in universities, but new professionals do not always find jobs that match their knowledge.

The Zoom revolution could be about to change all this, as Peruvian engineers find work online from Chicago and Colombian accountants serve Texas-based companies. This is what Richard Baldwin has described as the next “unbundling”: people serving abroad without having to leave home.

(Read: In 2023 only 16% of the expected new energy generation has entered).

But there is a catch. Eighty years ago, Latin America lost the opportunity to reshape its economies and societies. The growth of the 1940s gave way to the inflation and balance of payments crises of the 1950s and 1960s, and then to the lost decade of the 1980s.

The gradual democratization of the post-World War II period, enthusiastically celebrated by Díaz-Alejandro, was drowned, two decades later, by a toxic wave of military regimes.

What can go wrong

Could it be repeated? At least four things could go wrong. Despite the opportunities, investments may not materialize, at least not in the volume needed to make a lasting difference.

For example, Although Brazil is much more stable and much less dangerous than the Democratic Republic of the Congo (which produces 70% of the world’s cobalt), it is far from an investment paradise. Transportation infrastructure is mediocre, bureaucracy is often intractable, and macroeconomic and political risks continue to deter potential investors.

And talks among international bureaucrats about using financial engineering to “de-risk” investments in emerging and developing countries have yet to yield concrete results.

Another risk is that investments arrive but remain isolated, with limited impact on the entire economy. Chile is currently the second largest producer of lithium in the world (after Australia), and its exports have become a highly appreciated source of foreign exchange. But the industry employs relatively few people, and the positive effects on the rest of the economy are limited.

Politicians often make speeches about Chile’s potential to produce and export lithium batteries, but I have yet to meet anyone who thinks that will happen in the near future.

(Also: Why do invasive species affect the global economy?)

Attempts to build local ties are worthwhile, but can take time. Chilean President Gabriel Boric has announced plans to create a state-owned national lithium company that would seek foreign partners to help Chile move up the lithium value chain.

However, this will take years, and by then the lithium boom could be over: China and other countries are on the verge of a technological breakthrough that would replace scarce lithium with abundant sodium in battery production.

The last and biggest risk is purely political: will the world want to invest in a region that is governed so poorly? The presidential elections in Argentina exemplify the problem: the second round will be contested between a Minister of Economy who has allowed inflation to reach 12.7% per month and a libertarian economist, Javier Milei, who takes advice from his cloned dogs and recently He called the Pope a “left-wing son of a bitch.”

In the early 1950s, according to Díaz-Alejandro, Latin Americans “looked with satisfaction” at the changes of the previous two decades. Will the same thing happen in the 2030s? Maybe Milei’s cloned dogs will know the answer.

AUTHOR: ANDRÉS VELASCO

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

LONDON

Former Minister of Finance of Chile, he is Project Director of the G30 Working Group on Latin America and Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

You can also see:

– Latinos in the US are already the fifth largest economy in the world, according to a UCLA study.