José Rubén Zamora, founder and director of the Guatemalan newspaper elPeriódico, has been in prison for eleven months. After more than 200 complaints against him, the Government accused him of money laundering and blackmail and on June 14 he was sentenced to six years jail for the first offense. Neither elPeriódico nor its director are strangers to the indiscriminate attack due to his investigations. Zamora has been kidnapped and intimidated along with his family.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Even in 2018, when leaving a restaurant, he was injected with a substance that caused him to be presumed dead for several hours, until he woke up in full autopsy. For the first time, the attacks coming directly from the Guatemalan state jeopardized the work of the medium he founded.

​

For Julia Corado, the last director of elPeriódico, it “has always been besieged by the governments of the day as a result of the investigations it has published, which have been very bad for them.” But Zamora’s arrest was the final blow for that mediumwhich announced its closure on May 12 (one week after World Press Freedom Day), and a very hard blow for investigative journalism in Guatemala.

“Us we disclosed more than 200 cases of corruption during the Giammattei government”, affirms Corado. And before, his publications had also reinforced the scandal that led, in 2015, to the imprisonment of former president Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti.

(It may interest you: UNP must differentially evaluate threats against journalists: Court)

This blow to free speech is dramatic, but not strange. On May 3, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published its ‘World Press Freedom Rankings’, which warned of its setback. According to the report, No country in the region fully enjoys this right.

​

The document states that polarization and institutional instability are the main threats for journalists in the region.

“In Peru, the successive political changes of the last six years have fueled society’s distrust of institutions, but also of the press. In Haiti, political instability, exacerbated since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, has led to a security crisis and has made the country one of the most dangerous in the region for journalists. In Ecuador, the destabilization of the country due to the growing influence of criminal organizations has also caused a significant deterioration in the working conditions of journalists. In Mexico, the extreme violence of the cartels and their frequent collusion with local authorities continue to gradually destroy journalism.

And what is worse, in countries where the political context is less unstable there is also a setback on press freedom, according to RSF monitoring. The report warns that misinformation and propaganda are used alongside violence on social media against journalists and the media.

“It is normalizing and it is already a full-fledged element of the strategy of political leaders, who thus reinforce their control over public discourse,” he points out. Costa Rica, Uruguay and Argentina, countries that historically have been well scored, fell back in this year’s rating just because of these bad practices. Canada and Guyana too have reported harassment online, especially female journalists.

Meanwhile, the most restrictive governments use polarization and national security as a pretext to commit and allow all kinds of abuses against the press. These are, of course, the cases of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the worst rated in the region.

There is an adverse environment for journalistic practice that does not necessarily start with direct pressure on journalists and the media, but rather with a climate where they want to be delegitimized

But it is not only about the repressive actions of governments. Jonathan Bock, executive director of the Foundation for Press Freedom (Flip), explains that in Latin America each country has different restrictions on the press. However, he observes a pattern: “There is a rather adverse environment for journalistic practice that does not necessarily begin with laws or with such direct pressures on journalists and the media, but rather with a climate where journalistic work is delegitimized. . It seeks to question the suitability or legitimacy of journalists and the media to do their job, and I think this has caught on very quickly with audiences.”

Carlos Lauría, journalist and consultant on freedom of expression, adds another pattern: the increase in legal attacks against journalists and the media. According to the latest research he was involved in (a report by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism), journalists are indicted for defamation, espionage, treason, foreign influence, cyber crimes, terrorism, financial crimes, contempt, sedition and others.

Already by 2021, the Unesco report entitled ‘Journalism is a common good, global trends in freedom of expression and media development’ pointed out that between 2016 and 202144 countries passed or amended 57 laws containing imprecise language or exaggerated punishments that threaten press freedom online.

(Suggested reading: The Prosecutor’s Office issues a directive on the protection of press freedom)

Lauría explains that legal ambiguity has allowed the regulations to serve as an instrument to attack the press. And he adds: “While only a handful of countries in the world imprison journalists in large numbers, legal attacks are widespread. They occur in many places, even in consolidated democracies.

However, the expert points out that physical and attacks continue to prevail in attacks against journalists in Latin America. Only last year they murdered 37 in the region, which represented 55 percent of the cases in the world. However, impunity prevails for these crimes, since the Unesco report warns that only 13 percent of the journalists murdered (891 between 2006 and 2021) found justice.

Zamora Marroquín must serve a 6-year prison sentence in the prison located in the Mariscal Zavala military barracks.

persecution and stigma

In addition to murders, disappearances, and imprisonments, the enemies of press freedom use economic and fiscal persecution to attack the media. They seek to limit the exercise from the most essential: their income.

As Corado recounts, in the case of elPeriódico, this outlet began to suffer from the lack of advertising “because governments harassed advertisers and they told them that if they continued advertising with us, because many are also government suppliers, they were going to take away their contracts or if not, they would threaten them in other ways.” At first, elPeriódico fired two thirds of its staff and then it could no longer pay the rest.

In El Salvador, El Faro has denounced that the government of Nayib Bukele persecutes it. After several audits and stigmatizing its publications, the outlet announced last April that it was transferring its administrative and legal structure to Costa Rica to guarantee the exercise of its functions.

Team members of the El Faro de El Salvador team

These are generally fabricated accusations and, as has been seen in several countries in this hemisphere, they are used in many cases to launch smear campaigns against journalists.

Lauría explains that in some cases governments do not prosecute and sentence journalists for crimes related to their reporting work, but rather they appeal to accuse them of financial crimes. “These are generally fabricated accusations and, as has been seen in several countries in this hemisphere, they are used in many cases to launch smear campaigns against journalists to isolate them from their relationships with their friends and defense organizations. It is a strategy used to confuse international public opinion and to undermine expressions of solidarity or condemnation. And also with the aggravating circumstance that it is difficult to articulate a defense against such complex accusations”.

Today other factors come together to weaken the journalistic exercise. RSF highlights in its report the effect of the “deception industry.” In 118 countries evaluated, the experts consulted warned of massive disinformation campaigns or propaganda by political actors.

(Recommended: They denounce attacks on RTVC News journalist in opposition marches)

“The difference between what is true and what is false, what is real and what is artificial, is blurred, endangering the right to information. Unprecedented Handling Capabilities they are used to undermine quality journalists, while undermining journalism itself.”

In Guatemala, elPeriódico was also the target of this type of attack. For Corado, “there is a network, which is said to be paid for by the Government itself, who is constantly attacking journalists, politicians, prosecutors and judges who are not like-minded to your interests. And it is stronger because they have direct connections with the Public Ministry. They announce (via Twitter) the captures of people a few days before.

For Jonathan Bock, these attacks and narratives distort the social function of journalism. This is no longer understood as an institution without which democracy is unfeasible and, furthermore, it should be plural. Already in 2022, The Unesco report warned that disinformation on social networks is one of the factors that have generated distrust in the media.

So, “Citizens shy away from facts to replace them with those contents that, instead, fit with their emotions or political beliefs. This does not bode well for the sustainability of mainstream media nor for democratic politics”, which depends on discussion and consensus; but these are not possible without the willingness to listen to the contrary opinion.

In Guatemala, the last months of resistance to judicial persecution and economic suffocation ended when elPeriódico announced its closure. A particularly painful outcome for a country that is preparing to hold presidential elections today. Some elections in which many voters will have to make their democratic decisions without the informative support of one of the most important independent media. And a blind democracy is simply not democracy.

GRISHA VERA

CONNECTS (**)

Member of the editorial board of Connectas.

(**) Non-profit journalistic initiative that promotes the production, exchange, training and dissemination of information on key issues for the development of the Americas.

More news in In Depth

AMI rejects statements by Senator Isabel Cristina Zuleta about the press