The wait is over! This Thursday, April 15, the sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards 2021 is held, after a year of cessation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chain Telemundo, in charge of the organization of the Latin party, confirmed to the stars that they will leave all their talent in their live performances at the Sunrise BB&T Center, venue of the gala.

The list is made up of the most influential artists in Latin America and a group of new young talents.

Maluma, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Piso 21, Manuel Turizo, Pitbull, Wisin and Yandel will be the representatives of the urban genre, one of the strongest categories in the awards.

The organization of the Latin AMAs 2021 awards, which will be broadcast by the Hispanic network Telemundo, also reported that Carrie Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner, and David Bisbal will debut at this gala with the song “Tears of gold,” which is nominated for the favorite video category.

Ziggy Marley, Alaina Castillo, Cami, Carlos Rivera, Juhn, Mariah Angeliq, Natanael Cano, Sofía Reyes, Yendry, Ana Bárbara and Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga are other stars that will shine on the night of this Thursday 15, on the stage of you love them.

Latin AMAs: Alejandro Fernández and Anitta Tested Positive for Coronavirus Before Trial

The artists who will provide a show during the AMAs ceremony have been rehearsing their performance at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, so the organization in charge of the event requires that everyone who enters the venue must go through the COVID-test discarding. 19.

Alejandro Fernández and Anitta were going to participate in the Latin version of the Latin American Music Awards. Photo: Alejandro Fernández / Anitta / Instagram

The Mexican Alejandro Fernández and the Brazilian Anitta had been confirmed in the live performances, however, they must be absent from the gala because both obtained positive results for coronavirus.

Latin AMAs, latest news:

