RBD won an award during the broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards, which was broadcast on April 15 through the Telemundo signal. The band, which made their reunion months ago, celebrated this new achievement on social media.

“Thanks a million for all your votes! To be or to seem 2020 won the category favorite virtual concert tonight in the Latin AMAs. We are very grateful for their affection and that they have enjoyed seeing this concert as we do ”, reads the message broadcast on Twitter.

Christian chavez, a member of the pop group, was in charge of collecting the statuette of the Latin AMAs 2021. A photograph was released in which he can be seen holding the award with a smile.

The virtual show of RBD, which they called Being or Seeing, took place on December 26, 2020 and broke audience records. Days later, it was reported that more than 1,500,000 people connected to the online broadcast.

Anitta opened the Latin American Music Awards with Maluma and Wisin

Although on the morning of April 15 it was announced that she had tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Brazilian made her presentation at the Latin AMAs 2021. Anitta ruled out having COVID-19 and starred in a spectacular concert with Maluma, Wisin and Myke Towers.

“Contrary to what is being reported, my tests are negative, I do not have COVID-19. We normally continue with the presentation at the Latin AMAs, “he wrote on his official Twitter account hours before singing” My girl “on stage.

